Not enough paper at the polling centers is unacceptable and opening up late is definitely unacceptable.There will be investigations and rightfully so.
I'm extremely disappointed this morning that Hidalgo won again Along with all the democratic judges. It is so disappointing. Harris County has becoming another cesspool. Houston is not the city I grew up in.
This race, here is a very important one. The incumbent has a hard time, keeping people in jail. This is the woman that currently serves in this position that continuously releases prisoners without bail, but she releases them on bond then they go out, and they do something stupid again, they get released another bond per this woman, and these criminals are back out on the street again.
