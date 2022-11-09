ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 118

Buzzkill
3d ago

Not enough paper at the polling centers is unacceptable and opening up late is definitely unacceptable.There will be investigations and rightfully so.

Reply(8)
25
Sharon Neider
3d ago

I'm extremely disappointed this morning that Hidalgo won again Along with all the democratic judges. It is so disappointing. Harris County has becoming another cesspool. Houston is not the city I grew up in.

Reply(6)
42
Karlei my opinion
3d ago

This race, here is a very important one. The incumbent has a hard time, keeping people in jail. This is the woman that currently serves in this position that continuously releases prisoners without bail, but she releases them on bond then they go out, and they do something stupid again, they get released another bond per this woman, and these criminals are back out on the street again.

Reply(2)
21
Related
houstoniamag.com

The State of Texas: Results of the Midterm Elections

Find out who won in Harris County and Texas for this year’s midterm election. November 8 marked Election Day for the 2022 midterms in Texas, and Harris County voters showed up to cast their ballots. Voter turnout appeared to be down 100,000 at the close of early voting; however, thousands of Houstonians showed up to the polls on Election Day. What's the current status of the races? Let's go through it.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House

The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday's election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
KHOU

Harris County polls close after 1-hour extension

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All 782 Harris County polling locations were open an extra hour on Election Day due to a court order that was filed over issues at the polls throughout the day. All Harris County polling locations were open until 8 p.m. Voters who got in line...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy