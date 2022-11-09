ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

CBS News

Ballot counting efforts press forward in Arizona

Ballot counting efforts are still underway Friday in several states, including Nevada and Arizona. Georgia's Senate race is set for a Dec. 6 runoff. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has more on the ballot counting efforts in Arizona as which party will control Congress is still up in the air.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older, and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin,...
COLORADO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Aaron Ford declares victory in AG race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sitting Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in the race for State Attorney General. As of the publishing of this article, Ford maintains a six-percentage point lead over his GOP challenger Sigal Chattah. Ford has 433,629 votes to Chattah’s 387,728. His declaration...
NEVADA STATE
KHOU

Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals

EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?

HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS News

1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Reform Austin

Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters

In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
californiaglobe.com

57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care

There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCEN

9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.

TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
TEXAS STATE
