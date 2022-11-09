Read full article on original website
Related
Certain midterm election outcomes still uncertain
The outcome of some midterm election races is still uncertain. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports from Arizona with the latest.
Ballot counting efforts press forward in Arizona
Ballot counting efforts are still underway Friday in several states, including Nevada and Arizona. Georgia's Senate race is set for a Dec. 6 runoff. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has more on the ballot counting efforts in Arizona as which party will control Congress is still up in the air.
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older, and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin,...
2022 Nevada Senate race between Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt tightens
Nevada's Senate race remains tight, with Republican Adam Laxalt clinging to a small lead of under 1,000 votes over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Saturday morning, but a statement he released suggested he has some expectation she will surpass him. "Here is where we are — we are up...
Mail-in ballots still being counted Friday to determine Nevada's toss-up Senate race
The gap between the two candidates in Nevada's senate race is closing as the final ballots are being counted. Elizabeth Thompson, editor-in-chief of The Nevada Independent, joins CBS News to discuss the latest.
KOLO TV Reno
Aaron Ford declares victory in AG race
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sitting Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in the race for State Attorney General. As of the publishing of this article, Ford maintains a six-percentage point lead over his GOP challenger Sigal Chattah. Ford has 433,629 votes to Chattah’s 387,728. His declaration...
KTAR.com
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 election races in Arizona
PHOENIX — Arizonans spent the last month voting in the 2022 midterm election. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening with Arizona’s 2022 midterm elections (and find more coverage here):. GOVERNOR. Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake are vying to succeed term-limited Gov....
MSNBC
Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, talks with an MSNBC panel about the powerful Culinary Union in Nevada that is a significant source of vote driving for Democrats, and how the union's Latina leader is motivating voters to support the Latina Democratic candidate for Senate.Nov. 10, 2022.
CBS Evening News, November 11, 2022
Nicole leaves trail of destruction in Florida; Navy veteran donates mobility scooters to other veterans.
KHOU
Texas Governor's race: County-by-county voting totals
EL PASO, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas. The victory underlined Abbott’s durability after...
KHOU
Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?
HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
CBS News
1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters
In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
californiaglobe.com
57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care
There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
Children illegally hired for graveyard shifts cleaning JBS meat plants, feds say
Children are working dangerous jobs at JBS meat processing plants in Minnesota and Nebraska, hired illegally for overnight shifts and tasks that left a 13-year-old with caustic chemical burns, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor this week asked a federal court to issue a nationwide restraining order against...
Biden administration halts student loan relief applications after Texas ruling
The Biden administration has stopped taking applications for its student debt forgiveness program, citing a Thursday ruling from a federal judge in Texas that declared the program "unlawful." On Friday, the Department of Education's student debt relief website displayed a message informing borrowers that "student loan debt relief is blocked."...
Eye Opener: Powerful storm surge devastates parts of Florida
Powerful storm surge swept the foundations from under beachside homes in Florida, triggering widespread collapse and ruin. Also, Russian forces have been ordered to withdraw from the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
9.6 million Texas registered voters did not cast ballots. Here's how many Central Texans did.
TEXAS, USA — Last minute ballots are still being counted in some parts of Texas, but every big race has already been called. The surprising thing is the voter turnout numbers we've seen, participation in the 2022 Midterm Election was historically bad. Almost 9.6 million registered voters in Texas didn't even show up to the polls this year. For reference only around 8 million people did vote.
CBS News
569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0