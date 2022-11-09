Republicans Mooney, Miller to keep House seats

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Incumbent Republicans Alex Mooney and Carol Miller have won the races for West Virginia’s 2nd and 1st Congressional Districts with 66.13% of the vote and 29.24% of the vote respectively as of 9:30 p.m.

Democrat Barry Wendell, who is from Monongalia County was Mooney’s challenger. Democrat Lacy Watson, from Bluefield and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer, of Monroe County challenged Miller.

Mooney and Miller maintaining their seats does nothing to shift the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives since they already represented West Virginia, though the state did lose one of its seats in the House of Representatives because of the results of the 2020 Census, meaning that only two West Virginians will be in the House during the 118th Congress, compared to three in the 117th.

There are currently 224 Democrats and 213 Republicans in the House of Representatives. In order to win majority control of the House, a party needs to win 218 seats.

