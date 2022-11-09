Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Louisiana congressional incumbents sweep elections; see how their challengers did, reactions
All of Louisiana’s incumbent members of Congress — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and the six members of the U.S. House of Representatives — are headed back to Washington, winning convincing victories in the midterm elections Tuesday. With almost all of the vote statewide counted late Tuesday, U.S....
KPLC TV
Rep. Higgins talks hurricane recovery, missed House votes following election victory
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins will hold on to his 3rd District Congressional seat following Tuesday night’s election. Higgins celebrated the victory in Lafayette after defeating his seven opponents. Our 7News crew was there and got to ask him questions one-on-one after his win. We asked Higgins...
NOLA.com
How the unsettled battle for Congress affects Steve Scalise and other Louisiana politicians
Republicans woke up angry Wednesday morning as the predicted red wave failed to reach shore in the hoped-for numbers. Though Republicans are still expected to win the most seats and take control of the U.S. House for the next two years, that majority will be small rather than overwhelming, which could reshape the GOP leadership – including what role House Minority Whip Steve Scalise takes and which key party and committee spots are filled with other Louisiana members of Congress.
Lafayette City Court Judge race heads to runoff, Ledricka Johnson Thierry wins appeals seat
Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III will head to a December runoff to be the next Lafayette City Court Judge. In complete, but unofficial returns and more than 37,000 votes cast, Edwards received 39% and Boustany received 37%. Neither received the majority of votes necessary to win the election outright.
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
Did These Off the Wall Comments Help Louisiana Senator Win?
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and He's Kept Us Laughing Ever Since. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok.
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
thecentersquare.com
How the Louisiana Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about
Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.
