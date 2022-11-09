ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the unsettled battle for Congress affects Steve Scalise and other Louisiana politicians

Republicans woke up angry Wednesday morning as the predicted red wave failed to reach shore in the hoped-for numbers. Though Republicans are still expected to win the most seats and take control of the U.S. House for the next two years, that majority will be small rather than overwhelming, which could reshape the GOP leadership – including what role House Minority Whip Steve Scalise takes and which key party and committee spots are filled with other Louisiana members of Congress.
Did These Off the Wall Comments Help Louisiana Senator Win?

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Was Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and He's Kept Us Laughing Ever Since. Senator Kennedy is a democrat turned republican, he served as the Louisiana State Treasurer from 2000 to 2017. However, Senator Kennedy now has a new group of followers after his latest campaign commercial went viral on TikTok.
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
How the Louisiana Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
