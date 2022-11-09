Marion County voters reject $35 annual public safety fee, unofficial results show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion County voters rejected a $35 annual public safety fee, according to unofficial results.

The measure was rejected 51.5% to 48.5%, according to unofficial results.

Marion County Council proposed the fee “In order to remain competitive with surrounding Counties and to continue providing Public Safety services at the current level without increasing property taxes.”

“I understand that given the trying economic times in which we find ourselves with inflation, higher gas prices and higher grocery bills, the citizens of Marion County were apprehensive about paying additional fees at this time,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace told News13 in a statement. “Perhaps when the economy improves and inflation recedes, we might again appeal to Marion County voters for this much needed revenue.”

