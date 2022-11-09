ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

Marion County voters reject $35 annual public safety fee, unofficial results show

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhF9x_0j3oNBvm00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion County voters rejected a $35 annual public safety fee, according to unofficial results.

The measure was rejected 51.5% to 48.5%, according to unofficial results.

Click here to view all election results

Marion County Council proposed the fee “In order to remain competitive with surrounding Counties and to continue providing Public Safety services at the current level without increasing property taxes.”

“I understand that given the trying economic times in which we find ourselves with inflation, higher gas prices and higher grocery bills, the citizens of Marion County were apprehensive about paying additional fees at this time,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace told News13 in a statement. “Perhaps when the economy improves and inflation recedes, we might again appeal to Marion County voters for this much needed revenue.”

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

News13 is Your Local Election Headquarters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
wpde.com

Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...
WBTW News13

Florence County election official explains problem counting early votes, says results to be certified on Friday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A problem counting early votes on Election Night in Florence County has been resolved, and the results will be certified on Friday, officials said. Julian Young, director of the county’s Voter Registration and Election office, explained what happened to News13 on Thursday. “What we initially thought was an issue with […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SLED investigating double shooting in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double shooting Friday morning on McLaurin Street in the McColl community of Marlboro County, according to McColl Mayor George Garner. Garner said he turned the investigation over to SLED because they have more resources to handle...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents

Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County school honors veterans with ceremony, lunch

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than a dozen veterans were honored for their service during a Veterans Day ceremony and lunch at one Horry County school. Friday’s event at the Academy for Technology & Academics drew veterans from several military branches to the Conway-area school. A local honor guard presented colors, as students gathered around […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Over 11K ballots being recounted in Florence County after machine error

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 11,000 ballots are being recounted in Florence County to make sure every vote is counted, and counted only once, after a machine error. Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Director Julian Young said officials are recounting 11,191 ballots after a machine error may have caused duplicate votes.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Marion County councilman, 5 others accused of misusing fuel cards booked into jail, released on bond

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County councilman and five other men facing fraud and conspiracy charges over the alleged misuse of fuel cards posted bond Tuesday after being booked into the Marion County Detention Center, according to online jail records. Councilman Oscar Foxworth, Johnathan Hewitt, Leon Woodberry, Liston Dykes, Alvin Hayes and Anthony […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

90K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy