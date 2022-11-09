Read full article on original website
Spartanburg County Council incumbents win council seats
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All the Republican candidates running for Spartanburg County Council have won. Manning Lynch was running for Chairman, Jack Mabry for District 2, Bob Walker for District 5, and Jessica Coker for District 6. The Director of Elections, Adam Hammons, said over 94,000 people voted. He said they usually expect a […]
golaurens.com
Laurens County shines red at the ballot box
Just over 50 percent of registered voters in Laurens County cast their ballot in the general election on Tuesday. Those that did mostly cast their ballot for the Republican side of the ticket. Forty-two percent of ballots cast (8,404) in Laurens County were straight ticket for the Republican Party. The...
"Vote Local" election results from around the Upstate
Many elected positions at the local level were on the ballot in Upstate counties on Tuesday. In Greenville County, a long standing incumbent was defeated by an upstart challenger.
thepressandbanner.com
County voters make election choices
Abbeville County voters went to the polls yesterday for a variety of races, and the local winners included Jason Edwards, Lisa Alewine, Brad Evans, Tim Rhodes, and Christine Long, according to unofficial vote totals provided by the Abbeville County voter registration office. A number of local races were on the...
golaurens.com
Jones defeats Duncan to return to SC House in District 14
Republican Stewart Jones will return to the SC House of Representatives in District 14 after soundly defeating Democrat Daniel Duncan in the general election on Tuesday. Jones defeated Duncan 8,955-3,728. Jones won on 70.3 percent of the ballots. Duncan won just six precincts, including Lydia Mill, Clinton Mill, Laurens 1,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
golaurens.com
City of Clinton a finalist for Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grant
Ten at the Top (TATT) will host their Annual Celebrating Successes event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, the finalists for the 2022 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants will be honored. TATT recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who are helping make the Upstate a leading place to...
golaurens.com
Motor City Racks expanding SC presence with new operations in Laurens County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Motor City Racks, a supplier of automotive and industrial racking products, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina footprint with new operations in Laurens County. The company’s $26 million investment will create 88 new jobs. Motor City Racks is a full-service manufacturer and supplier...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Food truck park gains final approval; downtown dining venue advances
Here’s a recap of the Nov. 8 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council. Final approval: A rezoning request for a food truck park. Council approved a rezoning request for a property on Ladean Court, which is occupied by an abandoned drive-thru coffee shop. The property owner, Justin Holck, plans...
WYFF4.com
125 new jobs coming to Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Visual Comfort & Co. plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co. plans to make a $62 million investment to establish distribution operations that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co....
FOX Carolina
Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning. Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Roughly nine passengers,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
Veterans Day events to be held in the Upstate
A Veterans Day event will be held on Friday in Greenville County.
golaurens.com
Wayne Stanley Womble, Sr. - Clinton
Wayne Stanley Womble Sr., of 714 Forest Rd., Clinton, SC, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday night, November the 9th, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born to the late Donnie Womble and Lillian Womble on May 20, 1947, in Clinton. He was formally employed with Clinton Newberry Gas Authority. He was a member of Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Wayne can be described by most as a “character”. He loved all things outdoors, especially hunting with his best bud “Baby Brent” (Brent Moody) and his son, Stan. Wayne was known to many as “Papa Willie” or “Daddy Rabbit”. On any day, you could find Willie watching TV with Zeus (the family dog), spending time with his family, or riding around with his beloved wife, Sherry.
Deadline for flagpole along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Thursday marks the last day a flagpole in Spartanburg County has until it has to be lowered or taken down.
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
Upstate school districts announce changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate school districts announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 p.m. Easterly winds of 10 to […]
WYFF4.com
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
golaurens.com
Clinton knocks off BHP to advance in AAA playoffs
Justin Copeland’s 3 touchdowns was the highlight of Clinton’s rough and soggy 28-13 win over visiting Belton-Honea Path, but the Red Devil defense would have taken home the game ball for its effort against an explosive Bears team. Epitomizing the bend but don’t break philosophy of this year’s...
