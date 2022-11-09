Wayne Stanley Womble Sr., of 714 Forest Rd., Clinton, SC, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday night, November the 9th, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born to the late Donnie Womble and Lillian Womble on May 20, 1947, in Clinton. He was formally employed with Clinton Newberry Gas Authority. He was a member of Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Wayne can be described by most as a “character”. He loved all things outdoors, especially hunting with his best bud “Baby Brent” (Brent Moody) and his son, Stan. Wayne was known to many as “Papa Willie” or “Daddy Rabbit”. On any day, you could find Willie watching TV with Zeus (the family dog), spending time with his family, or riding around with his beloved wife, Sherry.

CLINTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO