Laurens County, SC

WSPA 7News

Spartanburg County Council incumbents win council seats

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All the Republican candidates running for Spartanburg County Council have won. Manning Lynch was running for Chairman, Jack Mabry for District 2, Bob Walker for District 5, and Jessica Coker for District 6. The Director of Elections, Adam Hammons, said over 94,000 people voted. He said they usually expect a […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens County shines red at the ballot box

Just over 50 percent of registered voters in Laurens County cast their ballot in the general election on Tuesday. Those that did mostly cast their ballot for the Republican side of the ticket. Forty-two percent of ballots cast (8,404) in Laurens County were straight ticket for the Republican Party. The...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
thepressandbanner.com

County voters make election choices

Abbeville County voters went to the polls yesterday for a variety of races, and the local winners included Jason Edwards, Lisa Alewine, Brad Evans, Tim Rhodes, and Christine Long, according to unofficial vote totals provided by the Abbeville County voter registration office. A number of local races were on the...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Jones defeats Duncan to return to SC House in District 14

Republican Stewart Jones will return to the SC House of Representatives in District 14 after soundly defeating Democrat Daniel Duncan in the general election on Tuesday. Jones defeated Duncan 8,955-3,728. Jones won on 70.3 percent of the ballots. Duncan won just six precincts, including Lydia Mill, Clinton Mill, Laurens 1,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

City of Clinton a finalist for Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grant

Ten at the Top (TATT) will host their Annual Celebrating Successes event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, the finalists for the 2022 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants will be honored. TATT recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals who are helping make the Upstate a leading place to...
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

125 new jobs coming to Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Visual Comfort & Co. plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co. plans to make a $62 million investment to establish distribution operations that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning. Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Roughly nine passengers,...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Wayne Stanley Womble, Sr. - Clinton

Wayne Stanley Womble Sr., of 714 Forest Rd., Clinton, SC, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday night, November the 9th, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born to the late Donnie Womble and Lillian Womble on May 20, 1947, in Clinton. He was formally employed with Clinton Newberry Gas Authority. He was a member of Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Wayne can be described by most as a “character”. He loved all things outdoors, especially hunting with his best bud “Baby Brent” (Brent Moody) and his son, Stan. Wayne was known to many as “Papa Willie” or “Daddy Rabbit”. On any day, you could find Willie watching TV with Zeus (the family dog), spending time with his family, or riding around with his beloved wife, Sherry.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
SENECA, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton knocks off BHP to advance in AAA playoffs

Justin Copeland’s 3 touchdowns was the highlight of Clinton’s rough and soggy 28-13 win over visiting Belton-Honea Path, but the Red Devil defense would have taken home the game ball for its effort against an explosive Bears team. Epitomizing the bend but don’t break philosophy of this year’s...
CLINTON, SC

