Laurens County, SC

thejournalonline.com

Anderson County SC Election Results 2022

While some incumbents holding offices in Anderson County had challengers, most ran unopposed. There were some decisions for voters to make on the state level. With forty-six of forty-six counties across the state reporting, Republican Governor Henry McMaster defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham 980,669 to 684,935. Republican Senator Tim Scott defeated...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Tie for Mayor race in Saluda County; more elections may be held

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – There might be additional elections in Saluda soon after results from Tuesday’s election ended up in a tie. There was a tie for mayor. According to SCVotes.gov, Wayne Bryan received 126 votes, Amelia Herlong received 242 votes, and Miliken Matthews received 242 votes. Matthews also ran unopposed for City Council Ward […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

David O’Neal takes New Seat SC House District 66

YORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A familiar face elected to a new seat in the Fort Mill/Tega Cay areas, that also includes homes around Carowinds. House District 66 was created in York County after the census numbers came out. David O’Neal, former Tega Cay Mayor beating Democratic candidate,...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Unofficial results for 2022 midterm general election

Polk voters choose status quo for school board, county commission. POLK COUNTY– Unofficial results are in for the 2022 midterm general election, held Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were 9,555 ballots cast, for a voter turnout of 57.97 percent, in Polk County. Board of Education. Thirteen candidates vied for 5...
POLK COUNTY, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Cherokee were major players in the Upstate’s Native American history

Hundreds of years before European settlers arrived in the Southeast, several native groups called the Upstate home. November is Native American History Month. In Greenville County, the Native American legacy was driven primarily by Cherokee tribes with a few Catawba communities near the eastern end of Cherokee territory. Preserving Upstate...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for November 11

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Jordan Green – Kinards. -Contempt of family court by adult. Aaron...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Old Cherry Road

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We found out that The City of Clemson, Clemson University, and The South Carolina Department of Transportation are collaborating to make improvements to Old Cherry Road. This road is between West Cherry Road—a “Getting Answers” road we’ve covered before—and Cherry Road/Old Stone Church Road, in...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road. Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville artist gets support from community after devastating fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After local artist Joseph Bradley lost his studio, the West Greenville community wasted no time offering their help—and even their space. Despite the setback, Bradley is working again and looking forward to building up again from scratch. For much of Joseph Bradley’s career, he’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

