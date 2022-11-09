Read full article on original website
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County SC Election Results 2022
While some incumbents holding offices in Anderson County had challengers, most ran unopposed. There were some decisions for voters to make on the state level. With forty-six of forty-six counties across the state reporting, Republican Governor Henry McMaster defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham 980,669 to 684,935. Republican Senator Tim Scott defeated...
Tie for Mayor race in Saluda County; more elections may be held
SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – There might be additional elections in Saluda soon after results from Tuesday’s election ended up in a tie. There was a tie for mayor. According to SCVotes.gov, Wayne Bryan received 126 votes, Amelia Herlong received 242 votes, and Miliken Matthews received 242 votes. Matthews also ran unopposed for City Council Ward […]
cn2.com
David O’Neal takes New Seat SC House District 66
YORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A familiar face elected to a new seat in the Fort Mill/Tega Cay areas, that also includes homes around Carowinds. House District 66 was created in York County after the census numbers came out. David O’Neal, former Tega Cay Mayor beating Democratic candidate,...
FOX Carolina
Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Unofficial results for 2022 midterm general election
Polk voters choose status quo for school board, county commission. POLK COUNTY– Unofficial results are in for the 2022 midterm general election, held Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were 9,555 ballots cast, for a voter turnout of 57.97 percent, in Polk County. Board of Education. Thirteen candidates vied for 5...
golaurens.com
SC Dept. of Mental Health to expand mobile crisis services in Laurens County
The South Carolina Department of Mental Health has received a grant of $3 million to expand mobile crisis services in 10 high-need counties. The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) made the award as part of a funding opportunity for Community Crisis Response Partnerships. The award of...
Events in the Upstate honor military veterans
Military veterans are being honored in the Upstate Friday and throughout the weekend. Several area towns held events Friday in recognition of Veterans Day and others are set to hold celebrations this weekend.
Deadline for flagpole along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Thursday marks the last day a flagpole in Spartanburg County has until it has to be lowered or taken down.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina, Georgia school district changes due to heavy rain, winds from Nicole
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Some school districts in the Upstate area of South Carolina have decided to move to an E-Learning Day on Friday due to the weather. (Latest forecast for Friday above) Abbeville County Schools:. "Parents, due to the threat of inclement weather, Abbeville County School District will...
greenvillejournal.com
Cherokee were major players in the Upstate’s Native American history
Hundreds of years before European settlers arrived in the Southeast, several native groups called the Upstate home. November is Native American History Month. In Greenville County, the Native American legacy was driven primarily by Cherokee tribes with a few Catawba communities near the eastern end of Cherokee territory. Preserving Upstate...
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for November 11
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Jordan Green – Kinards. -Contempt of family court by adult. Aaron...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Sheriff talks about new unit to curb crime and released SLED crime numbers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Crime never takes a day off and Sheriff Hobart Lewis said they are always looking at new ways to make Greenville county safer. Enter the sheriff's office's new uniform patrol violent crime unit. So we assigned folks in a specific area to go work and specific...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Old Cherry Road
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We found out that The City of Clemson, Clemson University, and The South Carolina Department of Transportation are collaborating to make improvements to Old Cherry Road. This road is between West Cherry Road—a “Getting Answers” road we’ve covered before—and Cherry Road/Old Stone Church Road, in...
FOX Carolina
Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
Boil water advisory issued for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville artist gets support from community after devastating fire
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After local artist Joseph Bradley lost his studio, the West Greenville community wasted no time offering their help—and even their space. Despite the setback, Bradley is working again and looking forward to building up again from scratch. For much of Joseph Bradley’s career, he’s...
WYFF4.com
Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
WYFF4.com
As farmers are priced out of land, non-profits and agricultural leaders are working to conserve farmland
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Agriculture and forestry are South Carolina's number one industry, having an estimated $46 billion impact on the state every year, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. But what happens when hundreds of thousands of farmers are priced out of the land they need...
