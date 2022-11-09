ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports Radio

Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Best QB in NFC North? No kidding, it's Bears' Fields

Once again, I could just pile on the Packers. I could. But I won’t. Because I’m bigger than that. Better than that. Stronger than that. Honestly, I just don’t have to do that because I have everything I need. I have an incredible wife, three wonderful children, a nice house, some land, a dog who is kind of a turd but is mostly fine, some cats, a job, a freezer full of frozen pizza, the Taco Bell app, and the best quarterback in the NFC...
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
The Associated Press

Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks

MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they’re ready to regain their swagger when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Allianz Arena. The Bucs’ offense finally came to life on a late game-winning drive to beat the Los Angeles Rams 16-13, ending a three-game losing streak.
FOX Sports

Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'

We're officially past the halfway point of the NFL season. Strengths and weaknesses for all 32 teams have become evident. With Sunday sure to deliver more drama in a league full of parity, Colin Cowherd broke down his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
The Stigma Attached to Play-Call Wristbands

Earlier in the week, Pete Carroll took a jab at Russell Wilson by saying he was resistant to wearing a play-calling wristband. 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe explain the stigma that comes with using a wristband at the pro level and tell you exactly how it helps players, be they rookies or Tom Brady.
