Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Will Be "One And Done" In Playoffs
More than half of the NFL is still firmly in the playoff race at the midpoint of this season. But for FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd, there's one division leader that he can see going one-and-done come playoff time. On Wednesday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd made the case that the...
Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season
Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
COLUMN: Best QB in NFC North? No kidding, it's Bears' Fields
Once again, I could just pile on the Packers. I could. But I won’t. Because I’m bigger than that. Better than that. Stronger than that. Honestly, I just don’t have to do that because I have everything I need. I have an incredible wife, three wonderful children, a nice house, some land, a dog who is kind of a turd but is mostly fine, some cats, a job, a freezer full of frozen pizza, the Taco Bell app, and the best quarterback in the NFC...
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
Colin Cowherd Has Interesting Quarterback Suggestion For Packers
This season has been quite disappointing for the Packers. They have a 3-6 record heading into Week 10 of the regular season. To make matters worse, Green Bay's schedule won't get any easier. The Packers are set to face the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles over the next three games. If...
Colin Cowherd: Why the Packers Should Bench Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the Packers should bench Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season if the Packers lose their next two games against the Cowboys and Titans, which would effectively put them too far out of reach at 3-8 to make the playoffs.
Prior to the Snap: McCarthy makes return to Lambeau for Packers, Cowboys matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Having lost five games in a row, the Green Bay Packers return home after a three-game road stretch for some much-needed Lambeau luck. Strolling into town to face the Packers in Week 10 are the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, winners of six of their last seven games. At the helm of […]
Colin Cowherd Downplays Tua Tagovailoa's Breakout Season: 'He's Not Great'
Colin Cowherd downplayed Tua Tagovailoa’s breakout season with the upstart Miami Dolphins, as Colin says that Tua is ‘not great’, he’s just ‘winning’ against an easy schedule with an incredibly talented offense.
Giants vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 10 picks
The New York Giants (6-2) will host the Houston Texans (1-6-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home favorites but that has dipped to -5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they’re ready to regain their swagger when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Allianz Arena. The Bucs’ offense finally came to life on a late game-winning drive to beat the Los Angeles Rams 16-13, ending a three-game losing streak.
Update on Josh Allen's Injury Status For Upcoming Week 10
Here is the latest health update on the playing status of Josh Allen before the Bills upcoming week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers' 'Scapegoat' Teammates Are Now Frustrated: Report
Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers teammates are reportedly displeasured with his recent finger-pointing amid the team's struggles, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday.
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason the Colts Didn’t Hire a Black Head Coach
Jason Whitlock doesn’t understand why the media is labeling Jeff Saturday's hiring in Indianapolis a travesty to Black head coaching candidates.
Colin Cowherd Predicts Derek Carr Will Not Be A Raider In 2023
It's been a disastrous first half of the 2022 season for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders blew a 17-point lead and ultimately lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, dropping them to 2-6 on the season. In the days since the game, tempers have flared, most notably from star wide ...
Tom Brady Could Lose Millions in this Latest Drama
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady reportedly could lose millions and here's why.
FOX Sports
Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'
We're officially past the halfway point of the NFL season. Strengths and weaknesses for all 32 teams have become evident. With Sunday sure to deliver more drama in a league full of parity, Colin Cowherd broke down his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
AEW's Saraya Shared Proof Backing Major Career Announcement
Here is the latest news update on All Elite Wrestling star Saraya.
The Stigma Attached to Play-Call Wristbands
Earlier in the week, Pete Carroll took a jab at Russell Wilson by saying he was resistant to wearing a play-calling wristband. 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe explain the stigma that comes with using a wristband at the pro level and tell you exactly how it helps players, be they rookies or Tom Brady.
