Onondaga County, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
WKTV

Unofficial results show Finegan elected new Oneida County clerk

Whitestown Town Clerk Mary Finegan will likely become the Oneida County clerk following Tuesday’s election according to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections. As of Wednesday morning, Finegan, a Republican, led Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren with nearly 60% of the vote. Absentee ballots are still being reported so...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga County voter turnout so far

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So far, a total of 82,742 votes have been processed on Election Day, as of 4 p.m. according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections. The BOE says from 2-3 p.m., 7,668 votes have been processed and 9,266 have been processed from 3-4 p.m. Absentee ballots are what New York […]
Syracuse.com

Al Stirpe reelected to 127th Assembly District seat

Syracuse, N.Y. – Democratic incumbent Al Stirpe has won reelection in the 127th Assembly District. Stirpe defeated Republican candidate Karen Ayoub, of Manlius. Stirpe captured 30,212 votes, or about 55%, while Ayoub attracted 24,357 votes. The redrawn 127th Assembly District includes the towns of Clay, Cicero and Manlius in...
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NY-22 Congressional District results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko. Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in […]
WKTV

Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'

More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue. Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:. “The unofficial...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

