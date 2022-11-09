(WETM) – It’s a busy election night, with races in small towns all the way up to the U.S. Congress, deciding the political balance of the House and Senate for the next two years. In the Southern Tier, tens of thousands of people have already cast their votes, according to the Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler […]

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO