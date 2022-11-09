Read full article on original website
Why John Mannion has a shot at catching Rebecca Shiroff in state Senate race
Syracuse, N.Y. — The race between state Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff is so close that it will be decided by a small percentage of ballots that have not yet been counted. Shiroff ended Election Night on Tuesday with a 396-vote lead. The Onondaga...
YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
Why winning the Onondaga County sheriff race is almost impossible for Esteban Gonzalez
Syracuse, N.Y. — In a shockingly tight race for Onondaga County sheriff, one major question remains:. Does Republican candidate Esteban Gonzalez have any chance to win?. A Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard analysis of the election results and outstanding votes shows Gonzalez has almost no hope of victory unless some unknown problem in the tally emerges.
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
WKTV
Unofficial results show Finegan elected new Oneida County clerk
Whitestown Town Clerk Mary Finegan will likely become the Oneida County clerk following Tuesday’s election according to unofficial results from the county Board of Elections. As of Wednesday morning, Finegan, a Republican, led Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren with nearly 60% of the vote. Absentee ballots are still being reported so...
Oneida County Election Criticism Has Drawn a Response for the BOE
There's criticism targeting the Oneida County Board of Elections after Tuesday's vote because of complications at the polls, and the fact that results were posted much later than normal. During most of the night on Tuesday, after the polls closed at 9 PM, only partial results from early voting were...
Onondaga County voter turnout so far
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So far, a total of 82,742 votes have been processed on Election Day, as of 4 p.m. according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections. The BOE says from 2-3 p.m., 7,668 votes have been processed and 9,266 have been processed from 3-4 p.m. Absentee ballots are what New York […]
Rachel May keeps her state Senate seat, beating challenger Julie Abbott
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Rachel May won her third term as a state senator Tuesday night after spending months campaigning in a mostly new district. “I’m nervous,” she said as she started the night of waiting with other Democrats at the Hotel Syracuse. By the end, she was dancing.
Al Stirpe reelected to 127th Assembly District seat
Syracuse, N.Y. – Democratic incumbent Al Stirpe has won reelection in the 127th Assembly District. Stirpe defeated Republican candidate Karen Ayoub, of Manlius. Stirpe captured 30,212 votes, or about 55%, while Ayoub attracted 24,357 votes. The redrawn 127th Assembly District includes the towns of Clay, Cicero and Manlius in...
localsyr.com
74% of Madison County voters choose ‘write-in’ over candidate who overdosed
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 74% of Madison County voters chose the “write-in” option on their ballots in the race for County Judge over the candidate accused of a drug overdose. Rhonda Youngs provided a statement early Wednesday morning:. “According to unofficial preliminary results from the Board of...
wrvo.org
2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY
On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
Write-in candidate appears to pull off historic win in Madison county court judge race
Wampsville, NY — Write-in candidate Rhonda Youngs appears to have pulled off a historic win as a write-in candidate for Madison County Court judge. She defeated Brad Moses, a former assistant district attorney who police said overdosed on fentanyl this summer. His was the only name on the ballot.
Onondaga County Family Court Judge Julie Cecile wins 2nd term
Syracuse, NY — Onondaga County Family Court Judge Julie Cecile has won a second term to continue working in what she calls her “dream job.”. “I’m just so grateful,” Cecile said Tuesday night. “I’m committed in the next 10 years to serve and support the families... We worked really hard, and I think it shows.”
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
Brandon Williams declares victory over Francis Conole in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Republican Brandon Williams declared victory this morning over Democrat Francis Conole in a hotly contested race for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Williams took the stage at the Destiny Embassy Suites Hotel at about 2:10 a.m. and said that he had enough...
waer.org
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
How many have voted in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties on election night 2022?
(WETM) – It’s a busy election night, with races in small towns all the way up to the U.S. Congress, deciding the political balance of the House and Senate for the next two years. In the Southern Tier, tens of thousands of people have already cast their votes, according to the Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler […]
NY-22 Congressional District results
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Francis Conole, who narrowly won the summer’s Democratic primary, is making his second bid to represent the Syracuse area in Congress. He lost to Dana Balter in the 2020 primary, who lost to incumbent Republican John Katko. Brandon Williams, who had an upset victory in the summer’s Republican primary, worked in […]
Williams takes lead over Conole in NY 22nd Congressional District race
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams has taken a slim lead over Democrat Francis Conole in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams leads by 1,721 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. That’s according to numbers reported by the...
WKTV
Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'
More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue. Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:. “The unofficial...
