ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Judge denies Republican request to extend Maricopa County voting hours

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyFKh_0j3oMdYd00
AP Photo/Matt York A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

A state judge on Tuesday evening denied a Republican coalition’s emergency request to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, casting doubt on allegations that some people were unable to vote.

The judge, who ruled just minutes before polls’ scheduled closing time in the state, also said the request could not be implemented in time.

The GOP groups — which include the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, a former state lawmaker, and the campaigns of Arizona GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters and gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake — alleged that some precincts’ tabulation malfunctions earlier in the day led some voters in the battleground state to be denied the opportunity to vote.

The groups claimed some voters at malfunctioning locations were told they could go to a different polling place instead, only to be told at the new location that they could not vote because they already had checked in at the initial precinct.

The judge said he “does not have any evidence” that residents were denied the right to vote.

Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-Ariz.) campaign opposed the Republican effort and argued against the motion at the hearing.

Officials from Maricopa County — which comprises more than half of the state’s population — at the hearing argued they had no way to inform polling places about an extension given the hearing occurred in the final minutes before they shut down.

Comments / 9

Beverly Romaine
3d ago

No every one start at the same time ,and stop when time is up.another trump 🤥 you need to STOP by

Reply(1)
4
Beverly Romaine
3d ago

Larry did you not read,?it was the Republicans ilke you. so if you have to blame some one ,it's your 🎉🥳 Ha Ha Ha yo you 😜😜😘😘😘

Reply
3
Related
AZFamily

Officials say 80K votes to drop from Maricopa County

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally. Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. Updated: 1 hour...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Cárdenas announces run for House Democratic campaign arm

California Rep. Tony Cárdenas has made it official: He’s making another run to lead the Democratic House campaign arm in the lead-up to 2024. In a letter to his colleagues Friday, Cárdenas asked for support to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), a position he narrowly lost to Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressional District 3 between Boebert, Frisch could go to recount

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand's bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado.The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state's sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District. But she trailed on election night and only took a roughly 1,200-vote lead after two days of additional counting with...
COLORADO STATE
KTAR News

GOP’s Abe Hamadeh overtakes Democrat Kris Mayes in race for Arizona attorney general

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes was the early leader over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general, but that changed Wednesday afternoon. Mayes had about 55% of the vote on the initial drop at 8 p.m. Tuesday. That total dropped to 52% by 1 a.m. Wednesday. And as of 3 p.m., Hamadeh led 50.1%-49.9% by 3,081 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona races for governor and senate tightening

PHOENIX (KECY, KYMA) - The Arizona U.S. Senate race and Governor's race is still too close to call. Democrats Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs got off to double-digit leads early on election night, but those have since disappeared. A majority of the first results were from early ballots, which in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

759K+
Followers
88K+
Post
542M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy