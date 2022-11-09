Polis wins reelection in Colorado governor’s race

Associated Press/David Zalubowski

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) is projected to win reelection after defeating Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl.

NBC News and ABC News both called the race for Polis shortly before 9:30 p.m. ET.

Polis held a double-digit lead heading into Election Day and was the expected winner in the governor’s race.

The Democratic governor touted his first-term achievements on the campaign trail, including the implementation of universal free kindergarten.

In April, Polis also signed into law a bill establishing the right to an abortion without any limitations.

His Republican opponent, Ganahl, had said on the campaign trail that she does not support an abortion except in the case of rape, incest or to save the pregnant person’s life.

Ganahl, an entrepreneur who founded the national pet care service Camp Bow Wow, centered much of her campaign around education and crime.