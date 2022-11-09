ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis wins reelection in Colorado governor’s race

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uyb3u_0j3oMZyb00
Associated Press/David Zalubowski

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) is projected to win reelection after defeating Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl.

NBC News and ABC News both called the race for Polis shortly before 9:30 p.m. ET.

Polis held a double-digit lead heading into Election Day and was the expected winner in the governor’s race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087ycS_0j3oMZyb00

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) defeated Republican opponent Heidi Ganahl after heading into election day with a double-digit lead. (Associated Press)

The Democratic governor touted his first-term achievements on the campaign trail, including the implementation of universal free kindergarten.

In April, Polis also signed into law a bill establishing the right to an abortion without any limitations.

His Republican opponent, Ganahl, had said on the campaign trail that she does not support an abortion except in the case of rape, incest or to save the pregnant person’s life.

Ganahl, an entrepreneur who founded the national pet care service Camp Bow Wow, centered much of her campaign around education and crime.

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Cárdenas announces run for House Democratic campaign arm

California Rep. Tony Cárdenas has made it official: He’s making another run to lead the Democratic House campaign arm in the lead-up to 2024. In a letter to his colleagues Friday, Cárdenas asked for support to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), a position he narrowly lost to Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

All three House Democrats win reelection in Nevada

All three House Democrats from Nevada are projected to win reelection, beating back Republican challengers in a series of competitive races. The Associated Press called the three Nevada races for Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee within minutes of each other on Friday night. The trio of wins...
NEVADA STATE
berthoudsurveyor.com

Armagost wins House District 64

On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
GREELEY, CO
cpr.org

A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday

Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is projected to win reelection to the Senate, defeating Republican Blake Masters in one of the preeminent battleground contests on the midterm map this year and putting Democrats one step closer to securing their majority. Kelly, who is completing the final two years of the late...
ARIZONA STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
BBC

US election results: Who is Lauren Boebert - Colorado's Maga star?

In her first term in Congress, Lauren Boebert rose to fame as a 'Maga' phenomenon. The pro-Trump Republican was supposed to glide to re-election in conservative western Colorado. Instead, as the final votes are counted, she's facing a formidable challenge from a middle-of-the-road Democrat. In September 2019, Democratic presidential candidate...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Biden eagerly watches as Trump flails at DeSantis

No one is enjoying the public fight between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis more than President Biden, who if he chooses to run for another term may be battling one of the two Republicans. Biden, showing some confidence after a better-than-expected midterm performance by Democrats in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

759K+
Followers
88K+
Post
542M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy