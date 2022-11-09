ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

The Lakers should’ve listened when Anthony Davis said he didn’t want to play the 5

Basketball fans always wondered why the pre-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors didn’t start its vaunted Death Lineup but instead opted to begin games with Andrew Bogut at center. The combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, and Draymond Green finished the 73-win season plus-45 in 177 minutes of action.
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment

Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
BOULDER, CO
BlueDevilCountry

Grant Hill helps welcome five-star to Duke basketball family

At his Montverde Academy (Fla.), five-star Duke basketball prize Sean Stewart inked his national letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. And former two-time Blue Devil national champion Grant Hill, a friend of the Stewart family, was at the powerhouse prep school's signing ceremony to congratulate the 6-foot-8, 230-pound ferocious power forward.
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in the third period to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double after missing three games with the flu. Young and Capela each had two baskets in Atlanta’s 12-0 run to close the third quarter. The Hawks led by only two points before taking an 80-66 advantage into the final period. Rookie A.J. Griffin’s 3-pointer early in the fourth extended Atlanta’s lead to 89-74.
ATLANTA, GA
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starter Jake Odorizzi

The Texas Rangers nabbed a potential starter for next year's rotation, and didn't give up much. The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy