Deadspin
The Lakers should’ve listened when Anthony Davis said he didn’t want to play the 5
Basketball fans always wondered why the pre-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors didn’t start its vaunted Death Lineup but instead opted to begin games with Andrew Bogut at center. The combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, and Draymond Green finished the 73-win season plus-45 in 177 minutes of action.
5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment
Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
Lakers Reportedly Brought In A Former Bulls 1st-Round Pick For A Work Out
According to Shams Charania (appearing on The Rally on Bally Sports), the Los Angeles Lakers worked out Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp.
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
Grant Hill helps welcome five-star to Duke basketball family
At his Montverde Academy (Fla.), five-star Duke basketball prize Sean Stewart inked his national letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. And former two-time Blue Devil national champion Grant Hill, a friend of the Stewart family, was at the powerhouse prep school's signing ceremony to congratulate the 6-foot-8, 230-pound ferocious power forward.
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
Lakers fans will finally get relief after horrible start here soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a laughably bad start this season to the point where the team giving the New Orleans Pelicans a chance at Victor Wembanyama is a real conversation. After the most disappointing season in franchise history, this is not the kind of start that fans were hoping for.
Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in the third period to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double after missing three games with the flu. Young and Capela each had two baskets in Atlanta’s 12-0 run to close the third quarter. The Hawks led by only two points before taking an 80-66 advantage into the final period. Rookie A.J. Griffin’s 3-pointer early in the fourth extended Atlanta’s lead to 89-74.
St. Louis Cardinals: New CBA rule encourages Jordan Walker’s promotion
The St. Louis Cardinals should promote Jordan Walker immediately to take advantage of a new rule in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Outfield prospect Jordan Walker looks like a stud in the making, and if the St. Louis Cardinals open the season with him on their roster, they could receive an extra draft pick if he puts up big numbers.
Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starter Jake Odorizzi
The Texas Rangers nabbed a potential starter for next year's rotation, and didn't give up much. The Texas Rangers acquired Atlanta starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard. The Rangers made the announcement via press release and social media. The trade represented the first significant...
It's FSU Football Game Day! How to watch Florida State at Syracuse
The FSU football team takes on the Syracuse Orange at 8:00 p.m.. The game will broadcast by ACC Network with Warchant’s pregame starting at 7 p.m. followed immediately by the watch-along. Matchup: Florida State (6-3 / 4-3 ACC) at Syracuse (4-4 / 3-2 ACC) Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. ET...
