ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in the third period to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double after missing three games with the flu. Young and Capela each had two baskets in Atlanta’s 12-0 run to close the third quarter. The Hawks led by only two points before taking an 80-66 advantage into the final period. Rookie A.J. Griffin’s 3-pointer early in the fourth extended Atlanta’s lead to 89-74.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO