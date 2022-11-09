Read full article on original website
State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse
State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has issued a ruling that stops the state Department of Transportation from starting construction on the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse. Earlier Thursday, the group Renew 81 for All argued in court for a temporary restraining order. The order prohibits the state from constructing...
Mark Kelly win in Arizona puts Democrats 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
