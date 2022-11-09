ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

State judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild in Syracuse

State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has issued a ruling that stops the state Department of Transportation from starting construction on the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse. Earlier Thursday, the group Renew 81 for All argued in court for a temporary restraining order. The order prohibits the state from constructing...
SYRACUSE, NY
