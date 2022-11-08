ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here is a list of all 36 governor races

By Sarah Gambles
 3 days ago
A voter drops off her ballot at a drop box, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. | Matt York, Associated Press

There are 36 states who are voting for governor this election. Here are the results for the governor races so far.

One of the most publicized gubernatorial races is for Arizona governor.

Republican candidate Kari Lake is a former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor and was endorsed by Trump.

Her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, is the current Secretary of State of Arizona. Hobbs refused to debate Lake, telling The Associated Press , “I’m not interested in being a part of Kari Lake’s spectacle or shouting match, and I’m going to talk directly to the voters.”

Another major gubernatorial race is in Georgia. Current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is up against Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The two went head-to-head in 2018, with Kemp taking the crown. Abrams is a lawyer and Kemp was a developer and state senator before becoming governor.

If Abrams wins the race, she would be the first Black woman to be elected as a governor in the U.S., per NPR .

Here’s a complete list of all the states voting for governor this election:

  • Alabama: Yolanda Flowers (D) v. Kay Ivey (R) — CNN projected Ivey will win.
  • Alaska: Les Fara (D) v. Mike Dunleavy (R).
  • Arizona: Katie Hobbs (D) v. Kari Lake (R).
  • Arkansas: Chris Jones (D) v. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R).
  • California: Gavin Newsom (D) v. Brian Dahle (R).
  • Colorado: Jared Polis (D) v. Heidi Ganahl (R).
  • Connecticut: Ned Lamont (D) v. Bob Stefanowski (R).
  • Florida: Charlie Crist (D) v. Ron DeSantis (R) — CNN projected DeSantis will win.
  • Georgia: Stacey Abrams (D) v. Brian Kemp (R).
  • Hawaii: Josh Green (D) v. Duke Aionia (R).
  • Idaho: Stephen Heidt (D) v. Brad Little (R).
  • Illinois: J.B. Pritzker (D) v. Darren Bailey (R).
  • Iowa: Deidre DeJear (D) v. Kim Reynolds (R).
  • Kansas: Laura Kelly (D) v. Derek Schmidt (R).
  • Maine: Janet Mills (D) v. Paul LePage (R).
  • Maryland: Wes Moore (D) v. Dan Cox (R).
  • Massachusetts: Maura Healey (D) v. Geoff Diehl (R).
  • Michigan: Gretchen Whitmer (D) v. Tudor Dixon (R).
  • Minnesota: Tim Walz (D) v. Scott Jensen (R).
  • Nebraska: Carol Blood (D) v. Jim Pillen (R).
  • Nevada: Steve Sisolak (D) v. Joe Lombardo (R).
  • New Hampshire: Tom Sherman (D) v. Chris Sununu (R) — CNN projected Sununu will win.
  • New Mexico: Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) v. Mark Ronchetti (R).
  • New York: Kathy Hochul (D) v. Lee Zeldin (R).
  • Ohio: Nan Whaley (D) v. Mike DeWine (R).
  • Oklahoma: Joy Hofmeister (D) v. Kevin Stitt (R).
  • Oregon: Tina Kotek (D) v. Christine Drazan (R).
  • Pennsylvania: Josh Shapiro (D) v. Doug Mastriano (R).
  • Rhode Island: Daniel McKee (D) v. Ashley Kalus (R).
  • South Carolina: Joe Cunningham (D) v. Henry McMaster (R) — CNN projected McMaster will win.
  • South Dakota: Jamie Smith (D) v. Kristi Noem (R).
  • Tennessee: Jason Martin (D) v. Bill Lee (R) — CNN projected Lee will win.
  • Texas: Beto O’Rourke (D) v. Greg Abbott (R).
  • Vermont: Brenda Siegel (D) v. Phil Scott (R).
  • Wisconsin: Tony Evers (D) v. Tim Michels (R).
  • Wyoming: Theresa Livingston (D) v. Mark Gordon (R).
