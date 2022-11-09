ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Body Language Expert Points out How Meghan Markle Tried to Build a Friendship With Princess Anne but It Didn’t Go as Planned

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Before Meghan Markle stepped down from her role as senior royal she attempted to form bonds and create friendships with some members of Prince Harry ‘s family, according to a body language expert.

Here’s what the expert noticed about Meghan’s attempts and how it didn’t go too well with her husband’s aunt, Princess Anne .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXjqv_0j3oM2B700
Princess Anne and Meghan Markle attend a concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday | Andrew Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images

How Meghan appeared to create a bond with Queen Elizabeth during outing

Judi James is a leading communication and body language expert as well as an author of several books including The Body Language Bible: The hidden meaning behind people’s gestures and expressions . James spoke to Express about the two prominent royals she believes Meghan tried to bond with before stepping down and how one didn’t appear to go how the duchess wanted. James revealed that the first royal Meghan showed signs that she was trying to bond with was Queen Elizabeth II during a joint engagement they had together in 2018.

“The late queen did leave a greater legacy in terms of some more heart-warming body language poses with Meghan,” James commenyed. “Meghan was clearly very keen to define an almost grandmother-granddaughter relationship, sitting next to her on their small trip together looking attentive and affectionate.”

The expert explained: “Meghan’s eye attention, her eye-wrinkled smiles and her trait of giggling behind her hand suggested a collusive and even secret-sharing relationship.”

Judi also noted that Meghan “mirrored the queen” as they posed together and leaned into each other in some photographs from the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKS6H_0j3oM2B700
Queen Elizabeth II sits and laughs with Meghan Markle during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in England | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Body language expert says duchess wasn’t able to do that with Princess Anne

According to James, another royal Meghan was eager to establish a good relationship with was Princess Anne. But the Princess Royal ‘s personality is different than her mother’s and becoming buddies with her was no easy task for Meghan.

James pointed out how in some photos and video clips of them together “Meghan looked very attentive and equally keen to promote some relationship bonds with Princess Anne.” The Duchess of Sussex used “similar eye-engage rituals and even the shared joke signals” that she used with the princess’s mother.

However, James picked up on a difference in Anne’s reaction as she did not return the same type of warmth and affection to Meghan like the queen did.

“Anne’s eye-gaze tended to be slightly more distant,” the expert and author said. James then offered a reason for that saying that it could possibly be because “Anne does tend to keep a more formal demeanor during public events.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBk8Z_0j3oM2B700
Meghan Markle and Princess Anne attend a reception at Buckingham Palace | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

RELATED: Princess Anne Hasn’t Talked to Prince Harry or Meghan Because She Wants No Parts of ‘Their ‘Drama,’ Royal Experts Say

Psychic and commentator agree Anne could see ‘right through’ Meghan

Perhaps James’ suggestion is correct that it just isn’t Anne’s style to get all friendly and chummy during certain affairs. But not everyone agrees.

Psychic and The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Deborah “Debbie” Davies claimed that Princess Anne knew what was coming because she could “see straight-through” Meghan.

Davies insisted that Anne’s feelings are easy to read telling the Daily Star : “[Princess Anne] just gives everything that she thinks away on her face. She doesn’t need to say anything, you can see it in her eyes. You take one look at her and you can see what she’s thinking, she’s totally transparent. Princess Anne is just like her dad was. Prince Philip could see straight through Meghan Markle. He could see her for what she is and so could I, on their wedding day I just sat there shaking my head. I stood there saying ‘This is a complete and utter disaster waiting to happen.’”

That’s not just Davies’ opinion though, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell feels the same way. She previously talked to the Mirror about how the duchess was “able to charm” many of Harry’s relatives, but not his aunt. Campbell believes that Anne “saw [Meghan] coming a mile off,” and thought the former Suits star was too much of an attention-seeker saying, “It just absolutely turned Princess Anne off because she couldn’t stand Meghan’s constant ‘uh, uh, me, me me, me.’”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

Comments / 48

Kimberly Grieser
3d ago

i think most of the older royals has a feeling what markle was up to and wanted nothing to do with it. i guess the briefcase can only get you so far

Reply
27
Bonnie Adkins
3d ago

Meghan was bullying the beloved staff. Making demands and didn't want to be a working royal. She couldn't do the job, and that embarrassed her. She didn't want to deal with the common folks. Always mad when she didn't get her way. She was really angry at the Queen when she said NO to the tiara she wanted to wear for her wedding. Meghan thought I'll make them pay for telling me no. it's a revenge thing.

Reply(17)
29
Deborah Mall
2d ago

Meghan tries to befriend those she thinks she needs on her side to get what she wants then tries to manipulate them. Meghan is an act. Nothing genuine about her

Reply
14
Related
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
The List

King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
The List

Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'

Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

220K+
Followers
120K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy