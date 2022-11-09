Read full article on original website
Biden wishes Republicans 'lots of luck' in plans to investigate son Hunter if they take the House
President Biden wished House Republicans “lots of luck” if they follow through on their commitments to use a GOP majority to investigate his son Hunter’s business dealings, saying that he “can’t control what they’re going to do.”
Newt Gingrich, 'Fox & Friends' hosts on red wave failing to materialize: 'I was shocked'
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich responds to Republicans' midterm underperformance but praises success in Florida with Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Biden ‘given a list’ of reporters in post-midterm press conference: ‘People that I'm supposed to call on’
President Biden maintained his practice of relying on a list of pre-selected reporters in his White House press conference following Tuesday's election results.
Steve Scalise announces bid for House majority leader, pledges to 'hold the Biden administration accountable'
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced his bid to become House majority leader in a letter to Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives.
Pence suggests a Lincoln Project ad convinced Trump he could overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested that an ad from an anti-Trump PAC convinced the former president that he could have overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election. In an excerpt published Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal from his forthcoming memoir "So Help Me God," Pence recalled his...
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Paul Ryan blames disappointing GOP election results on 'Trump hangover'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans should have "done better" in Tuesday's midterm elections, calling former President Donald Trump a "drag on our ticket" that contributed to the party's disappointing results. While interviewed from his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, by local station WISN 12 News on Wednesday, Ryan...
GOP candidate unseats Democratic leader in historic upset: Dems 'took it for granted'
The longtime New York congressman and chair of the Democrat Party's campaign fundraising arm has come under fire in recent days over controversial comments on inflation.
Tennessee mom who vanished from Walmart found dead in remote area; 2 in custody
Tennessee police discovered missing 24-year-old Chelsie Walker's remains in a rural area on Sunday after she was last seen at a Walmart on Oct. 29.
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
Bill Maher calls DeSantis 'powerful,' rips 'loser' Trump: 'How many elections has he now F'ed up in Georgia?'
HBO star Bill Maher weighed in on the ongoing GOP in-fighting with former President Donald Trump attacking prominent Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Republicans' New York upset may have been 'Pyrrhic victory,' Pelosi says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler's victory over incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney was potentially "Pyrrhic" in nature. "Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney has been an outstanding leader of the (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee). It is a credit to his vision, his...
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments, including rapper
Federal investigation headed by the FBI and DEA led to the indictments of 80 individuals, many of whom are connected to two gangs in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas area.
Louisville judge who approved Breonna Taylor search warrant loses re-election bid, blames 'false narratives'
Defeated Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw, who approved the warrant that ended in Breonna Taylor's death, lost re-election and blamed "false narratives' surrounding the case.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Midterm election trifectas: Democrats won full government control in these states
Democrats have wrested power from Republicans in four states that previously had politically divided governments to take full control of state capitols following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The four states that have taken both legislative chambers and the governorship under Democratic control are Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts. "By all...
Stacey Abrams derailed by neglect of Black Georgians, 'obvious national ambitions': report
The New York Times penned a retrospective on Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign in Georgia, painting her road to defeat as one curtailed by lofty national ambitions and a neglect of Black and brown communities in the state. Reporters Maya King and Reid J. Epstein wrote that while Abrams’ first campaign...
