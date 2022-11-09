Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
srqmagazine.com
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction
As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
Longboat Observer
City gives final approval to Aventon Sarasota in the face of legal opposition
Sue us now or sue use later. Or hopefully neither. That was the warning Sarasota City Attorney Robert Fournier voiced to city commissioners Monday before they gave second-reading approval of the rezoning and site plan of Aventon Companies’ proposed 372-unit apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club. On...
fox13news.com
Republican Jay Collins eager to get to work after defeating longtime state senator Janet Cruz
TAMPA, Fla. - Political newcomer, Republican Jay Collins just pulled off a significant victory, defeating popular incumbent Democratic State Senator Janet Cruz, who's been in state politics for more than a decade. "Where I came from as a Green Beret you don’t do things because they’re easy, you do them...
Beach Beacon
A look at the Pinellas County election results
Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections. About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections. Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
usf.edu
In Sarasota County, GOP incumbents are reelected and a penny sales tax passes
Incumbent Republican Greg Steube beat out Democratic Andrea Kale for the seat representing Florida's 17th congressional district, which includes parts of Sarasota, Charlotte and northeast Lee counties. In state House District 73, which covers coastal Sarasota, a school teacher lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Fiona McFarland, a Navy...
Longboat Observer
Republicans hold Sarasota County Commission seats
Sarasota, Manatee county general election results 2022. Republican candidates held their party’s Sarasota County Commission seats in a pair of races contested against Democrats in single-member voting districts on Tuesday night. In the closest race, Mark Smith edged former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins by about 1.5 percentage points with...
amisun.com
New Holmes Beach commissioners sworn in
HOLMES BEACH – The election is over and two new city commissioners are taking the dais in Anna Maria Island’s largest city. Just hours after the polls closed in Manatee County, Holmes Beach staff and elected officials were joined by friends, family and community members at city hall on Nov. 9 to swear in new commissioners Dan Diggins and Greg Kerchner. Both will be serving their first two-year terms as commissioners.
Longboat Observer
Republicans come together on Manatee County board
Not everyone agrees a lack of bickering would be a good thing for the Manatee County Commission. Lakewood Ranch’s Laura Whinfield said the constant conflict that has prevailed during commission meetings the past two years was a sign that different voices were being heard, while a unified board would pose a problem for the decision-making process.
Anna Paulina Luna projected winner of Congressional District 13 seat
Charlie Crist left a vacant seat in Congress for the newly drawn lines of Florida District 13, and Pinellas County Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna will be filling it.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements
A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results
There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
Charlie Crist, Janet Cruz among election losses for Tampa Bay Democrats
There have been a few bright spots.
floridapolitics.com
Lindsay Cross victorious against Audrey Henson, elected to HD 60
The St. Petersburg-based district holds a Democratic advantage of more than 8,000 voters. Lindsay Cross has won election to House District 60, defeating opponent Audrey Henson and keeping the seat blue. Cross took the seat with 54% of the vote, while Henson grabbed 46%, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
Hillsborough County's transportation tax referendum fails
The county asked voters if they would approve a 1% sales tax over the next 30 years to help fund transit and road improvements.
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
US House District 15 race: Laurel Lee projected winner
Laurel Lee and Alan Cohn face off for U.S. House District 15. Catch the results here on WFLA.com.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Wins Re-Election, Speaks At Election Night Celebration LIVE 2022 In Tampa
Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign will be holding its official Election Night Celebration at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. Governor DeSantis defeated challenger Charlie Crist by a wide margin on Tuesday. Joining Governor DeSantis will be his wife First Lady Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
usf.edu
Different moods on both sides of Tampa Bay after DeSantis' decisive win over Crist
Election night events in the greater Tampa Bay region for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist struck much different tones. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term in a landslide victory, celebrated in front of a crowd of hundreds of supporters at the Tampa Convention Center, telling them he's "only begun to fight."
Comments / 0