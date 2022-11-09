ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

A look at the Pinellas County election results

Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections. About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections. Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Republicans hold Sarasota County Commission seats

Sarasota, Manatee county general election results 2022. Republican candidates held their party’s Sarasota County Commission seats in a pair of races contested against Democrats in single-member voting districts on Tuesday night. In the closest race, Mark Smith edged former Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins by about 1.5 percentage points with...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

New Holmes Beach commissioners sworn in

HOLMES BEACH – The election is over and two new city commissioners are taking the dais in Anna Maria Island’s largest city. Just hours after the polls closed in Manatee County, Holmes Beach staff and elected officials were joined by friends, family and community members at city hall on Nov. 9 to swear in new commissioners Dan Diggins and Greg Kerchner. Both will be serving their first two-year terms as commissioners.
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

Republicans come together on Manatee County board

Not everyone agrees a lack of bickering would be a good thing for the Manatee County Commission. Lakewood Ranch’s Laura Whinfield said the constant conflict that has prevailed during commission meetings the past two years was a sign that different voices were being heard, while a unified board would pose a problem for the decision-making process.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements

A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County, Punta Gorda ballot question results

There were a number of questions on the ballot for voters to decide on in Charlotte County on Election Day. The choices were yes and no, but the questions were far less simple. Charlotte County Charter Amendment 1 asked voters to decide if the Charlotte County Charter be amended to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lindsay Cross victorious against Audrey Henson, elected to HD 60

The St. Petersburg-based district holds a Democratic advantage of more than 8,000 voters. Lindsay Cross has won election to House District 60, defeating opponent Audrey Henson and keeping the seat blue. Cross took the seat with 54% of the vote, while Henson grabbed 46%, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy