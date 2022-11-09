Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Lakers Eyeing Bradley Beal Trade After Poor Start?
Before the 2022-23 NBA season got underway, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka took responsibility for LeBron James’ legacy, saying he was the caretaker of it. James had just signed a two-year extension with the team in August, as he and Pelinka were reportedly on the same page about putting the right pieces around him to compete for a championship for the duration of the contract.
Lakers Rumors: Some Within Organization Don’t Believe Pacers’ Myles Turner & Buddy Hield Make L.A. Title Contenders
With the Los Angeles Lakers getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season, a lot of the focus has been on what trades they can make off the floor as opposed to what they’re doing on it. The most popular possibility that the Lakers have been linked...
Luka Doncic reveals 5-word message to Kristaps Porzingis before Wizards loss
The Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis duo was cut short last season when the Dallas Mavericks traded Porzingis to the Washington Wizards before the NBA’s trade deadline. The two caught up, however before the start of Thursday’s game between the Mavs and the Wizards with Doncic revealing postgame what little tidbit he shared with his old teammate.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback
Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Tyrese Haliburton reveals good vibes in Pacers locker room amid Myles Turner trade talks
Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner made waves last week when he inexplicably lobbied for the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for him in an appearance on The Woj Pod hosted by Adrian Wojnarowski. Shortly thereafter, Turner tried to reiterate his commitment for the Pacers saying that he’s “very happy” with where he is at this juncture of his career and that he’s “excited” by what they’re building in Indiana. And who wouldn’t be, given how promising the Pacers’ young backcourt of Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin has been to begin the season?
Braves bring former first-round pick back to Atlanta in trade
The Atlanta Braves made a move to acquire left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard in exchange for Jake Odorizzi. The World Series ended this past Saturday, and Hot Stove season is getting into full effect. The general manager meetings are taking place in Las Vegas, where teams are meeting with one another, in addition to free agents.
Michael Porter Jr. Had Several Belongings Stole From Him At An Indianapolis Hotel
The Denver Nuggets have reasons to be content right now, as their start to the season has proven to be a sweet one. The team is now sitting at 4th in the Western Conference standings with an 8-3 record, showing that they're ready to compete in a stacked conference that will present a lot of challenges for them.
Sabonis scores 21 points as Kings top Cavs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game winning streak. He began the […]
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second consecutive game for the first time this season, rallying for a 106-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in San Francisco. During the final two minutes, Curry scored 10...
UVA Basketball: Isaac Traudt to Redshirt This Season
Isaac Traudt will join fellow freshman Leon Bond III and redshirt his first year with the Virginia men's basketball program
Undermanned Wizards knock off Doncic and the Mavs
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards will play 70 more games this regular season and they hope at least a few more after that, but Thursday's win over the Mavericks will likely go down as one of their most memorable of the entire year. They were without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, their two best players, and they were going up against a Mavs team that made the conference finals last season and this year could feature the league's MVP, Luka Doncic.
Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
Toronto visits Indiana on 3-game road slide
Toronto Raptors (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Indiana looking to stop its three-game road skid. Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pacers gave up 114.9 points per game...
Indiana Pacers announce City Edition uniform for 2022-23 season
The Indiana Pacers, and the 29 other NBA teams, officially released their 2022-23 City Edition uniform on Thursday. Nike has been the jersey partner for the NBA since the 2017-18 season, and they release City Edition kits every year for each team. "In our sixth year collaborating with the NBA, we're putting court, community and culture at the center of our designs to tell the stories that make each franchise unique," Jesse Alvarez, the Product Director for Men's Basketball at Nike, said in a statement.
Four-star safety Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northside four-star safety and receiver Brauntae Johnson made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 170-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been a top target for the Fighting Irish for quite some time, returned to South Bend to check Notre Dame out vs. the Tigers.
Andre Drummond Active for Bulls Vs Pelicans
Andre Drummond is returning to the court on Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Barring a setback, it will be Drummond's first minutes since he sustained a left shoulder injury against the San Antonio Spurs on October 28th. There will not be a restriction on Drummond's minutes, per head coach Billy Donovan.
