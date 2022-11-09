ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texoma chooses Representative for Texas House District 69

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Registered voters in several Texoma counties have chosen who will represent Texas House District 69 in the Texas State House of Representatives.

With 15 percent of precincts reporting, KFDX has officially called the race for Texas House District 69.

Incumbent Texas Representative James Frank of Wichita Falls has won reelection and will represent Texas House District 69 in the Texas House of Representatives.

Frank defeated his opponent, Democratic candidate Walter Coppage.

Texas House of Representatives District 69 includes parts of Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Knox, and Wichita Counties.

