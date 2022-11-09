Read full article on original website
kfsk.org
Himschoot Leads Skaflestad in District 2 State House Race
Independent Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka is leading in the District 2 State House race. She’s running against Republican Kenny Karl Skaflestad of Hoonah. District 2 covers a large geographical area, representing the entire western coastline of Southeast from Yakutat down to Hydaburg, including Sitka and Petersburg. The seat was formerly held by Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins.
ktoo.org
Nov. 10, 2022: Alaskan Black Business Owners
As we move forward into the holidays, this week’s episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association is highlighting two Alaskan business owners and going into detail about what it takes to get started. This week’s guests will walk us through how to go from surviving...
ktoo.org
Cable ship finishes undersea fiber optic link to Southeast’s Prince of Wales Island
Prince of Wales Island now has its first direct fiber optic connection with the North American mainland. Alaska Power and Telephone announced this month it had completed the undersea cable known as SEALink about two years ahead of schedule. It runs from the Prince of Wales Island community of Coffman Cove to Juneau, with a short land-based stretch near Petersburg.
kinyradio.com
Pilot dead in Matanuska River plane crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities declared the sole occupant of a plane deceased Thursday after their plane hit a cable before crashing in a river. On Thursday afternoon at 12:48 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report of an airplane crash located in the Matanuska River near Mile 77 of the Glenn Highway.
ktoo.org
Recent house fires in Juneau a reminder of heater safety as winter sets in
Over the last three weeks, three Juneau homes have burned. Dan Jager is Juneau’s fire marshal. He says the fires aren’t connected and there isn’t any evidence of crime. But there is a common thread – using heaters for the first time with the onset of cold weather.
ktoo.org
Study looks at the return of tourism’s impact on whale stress levels
The pandemic offered a unique chance for scientists to sample stress levels in whales while there was minimal tourism activity in Juneau’s waters. Federal biologists took advantage and took samples in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, tourism was almost back to pre-pandemic levels, so samples taken this year will...
