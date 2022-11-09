ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg wins, will become next Jefferson County clerk

BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg has won the race for county clerk of Jefferson County. Acosta-Hellberg, defeated her Democratic opponent Jes Prince. Acosta-Hellberg will take over the office of county clerk from interim county clerk Laurie Leister who took over after longtime county clerk Carolyn Guidry stepped down so that she could run for county judge.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Beaumont names two assistant city managers

The city of Beaumont has named two assistant city managers, city staff reported Nov. 8. Christopher S. Boone will transition from his position as the city’s director of planning and community development to assistant city manager of development services. The city has selected June Ellis to serve as the assistant city manager of administration.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates

BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
kogt.com

BC Man Going To Prison

A Bridge City man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Rian Blayke Savoy, 32, pleaded guilty on June 14, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

