Main Event in Beaumont hiring, set to bring more than 200 jobs to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction is underway along Interstate 10 and Walden Road for a new venue that is expected to bring joy and jobs to the area. Main Event in Beaumont is not set to open for another two months. Despite this, crews are excited about the fun they believe the venue will bring to the area.
'It's really good for the area' : Next steps for new development in Beaumont's West End
BEAUMONT, Texas — During the 2022 midterm elections, two voters helped pass a plan that would bring a new development to Beaumont's West End. The developers brought in one mobile home to the land and had two people move in on September 2022. Those two people moved in with...
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lamar State College-PA getting $1.75M grant from east Texas foundation to help fund state-of-the-art CDL facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An east Texas foundation is helping an area college fund a state-of-the-art CDL facility, hoping to bring more job opportunities to east and Southeast Texans. In February 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Lamar State College-Port Arthur would get a $4.3 million Economic Development...
Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg wins, will become next Jefferson County clerk
BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg has won the race for county clerk of Jefferson County. Acosta-Hellberg, defeated her Democratic opponent Jes Prince. Acosta-Hellberg will take over the office of county clerk from interim county clerk Laurie Leister who took over after longtime county clerk Carolyn Guidry stepped down so that she could run for county judge.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Beaumont mortuary helps families of veterans understand process of veteran funerals
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mortuary has made it its mission to help families understand all that comes with and goes into being buried with military honors. Proctor’s Mortuary specializes in veteran funerals and works to make sure families understand the process. "Veteran cemeteries only bury veterans Monday...
Jeff Branick beats Carolyn Guidry, keeps long-held seat as Jefferson County Judge
BEAUMONT, Texas — The votes are in and Jeff Branick will keep his long-held seat as Jefferson County judge. Judge Branick faced off against Carolyn Guidry for the seat. The race for Jefferson County judge was one that political analysts said voters should and would keep an eye on.
Former BISD electrician who defrauded district now on 10 years probation, will begin serving 90 weekends in jail
BEAUMONT, Texas — The former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor who defrauded the district of $1.2 million more than a dozen years ago will begin spending the next 90 weekends in jail this Friday. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on November, 4, 2022.) Calvin Gary Walker,...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Beaumont names two assistant city managers
The city of Beaumont has named two assistant city managers, city staff reported Nov. 8. Christopher S. Boone will transition from his position as the city’s director of planning and community development to assistant city manager of development services. The city has selected June Ellis to serve as the assistant city manager of administration.
Neches FCU hosts 7th annual Veterans Day 5K, raises more than $4K
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas credit union raised thousands of dollars to support area veterans Friday. The Neches Federal Credit Union raised more than $4,000 through its seventh annual Veterans Day 5K event. The money raised will help support the Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group. The group is...
Joseph L. Guillory wins Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 race
BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters in Jefferson County's precinct two have picked Joseph L. Guillory II as their new justice of the peace in Tuesday's election. Guillory faced off Kyrin Baker and Brandon Bartie for the seat, replacing former Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen. Guillory won election against fellow...
Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Port Arthur man recognized for his quick thinking, compassion after finding child in roadway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department recently recognized an area man after his quick thinking and compassion led to the safe return of a child. On November 9, 2022, police received calls of a man walking in the roadway. Responding officers found Howard Harris, Jr. holding a child he found while on his way home.
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Gordon Friesz wins 317th District Court Judge seat after beating Chelsie Ramos
BEAUMONT, Texas — The votes are in and Gordon Friesz is the new 317th District Court Judge in Jefferson County. Friesz faced off against Chelsie Ramos. One thing both agreed on while campaigning is that whoever holds the seat, holds one of the most important seats in the county.
TxDOT held conference to address deadly 22-year streak of deadly crashes on Texas roads, highways
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are asking for everyone’s help to end a deadly streak that has gone on for more than two decades on Texas roads. "For 22 years, on Texas highways, someone has lost a loved one," Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said. At least ten people...
kogt.com
BC Man Going To Prison
A Bridge City man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Rian Blayke Savoy, 32, pleaded guilty on June 14, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine...
Port Arthur City Council signs off on 2 new fire stations
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Firefighters in Port Arthur are getting two new stations to work out of. Port Arthur City Council signed off on a architectural company to start designing two new stations, which has been in the works for a few years now. Fire Captain Ian Bryant says...
Gift of Life, LifeShare Blood Center awarded check by Miracle Match for Life sponsors
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three non-profits were presented a check in Beaumont on Thursday to help fund their missions. Representatives from Be the Match, LifeShare Blood Center and Gift of Life received funds generating from the 2022 Miracle Match for Life Benefit Golf Tournament, according to a news release from the Gift of Life.
