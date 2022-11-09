Read full article on original website
Voices: In Alaska, things look surprisingly bad for Sarah Palin — and for Republicans in general
This week, the day after a full moon, lunar eclipse, and even a showing of aurora borealis, Alaskans went to the polls to rank their choices for the US House of Representatives. By Wednesday morning, Congresswoman Mary Peltola, the incumbent Democrat, was leading Alaska’s US House race by a wide margin in a red state that hasn’t elected a Democratic presidential nominee since 1964.Peltola had already garnered 47% of first-choice votes. Her opponents — former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Republicans — placed at 27% and 24%, respectively. Mail-in ballots are still being counted in the...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program," the Education Department said on its federal student aid website. "As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."
