wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
wtva.com
Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
wtva.com
Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
wtva.com
A Derma-Calhoun City merger is being discussed by city leaders
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS (WTVA) -- The city leaders of neighboring towns Calhoun City and Derma could become one city in the future. Calhoun City mayor Marshall Coleman says he's been discussing a possible merger for several months now with Derma mayor Willie Mays. The Calhoun City Board of Alderman voted to continue discussing.
Oxford man discovers rare Ice Age fossil in Mississippi River sandbar
An Oxford man recently unearthed a rare fossil of an Ice Age lion in an exposed sandbar on the Mississippi River. Wiley Prewitt, of Oxford, was exploring a sandbar near Rosedale on Oct. 26 when he saw something black with teeth in the gravel. “I could tell from the teeth...
wtva.com
Tupelo, Union County schools receiving grant money for pre-K education
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo and Union County schools are among 11 school districts in Mississippi receiving $15 million to improve early childhood education. Tupelo Schools is receiving $100,000 a year until 2025. Union County Schools is receiving $200,000 a year until 2025. The State Board of Education awarded the...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: RRC helping Carol Ann Coker regain independence
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo is helping Carol Ann Coker regain her independence. Her shoulder was replaced three years ago, and a recent injury to the shoulder left her needing physical therapy. “I could barely do a lot of things,” she said. She’s...
wtva.com
Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: Regional Rehab helps Deacon Dean read and write
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deacon Dean and his family are very familiar with the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Dean comes to RRC twice a week: one visit is for dyslexia therapy and the second visit is for occupational therapy. “We actually started coming to Regional Rehab with our...
wtva.com
Local veteran gets backyard oasis
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local veteran was granted a backyard oasis from Home Depot. Retired Sgt. Kristy Graza served her country for eight years. She’ll now receive a remodeled backyard. Home Depot has done multiple projects like this for many veterans over the years. Garza was born with...
wtva.com
$50K won by lottery player in Iuka
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Lillian
Lillian is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Nov. 11, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee is $50. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
wtva.com
Law enforcement respond to overnight shooting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement responded to an overnight shooting in Tupelo. Battalion Chief Terry Robinson with the Tupelo Fire Department confirmed it happened at Holland's Bar and Grill around 1 a.m. on Saturday. That is off of North Gloster Street. WTVA's cameras were there. Police put up caution...
wtva.com
Cornhole tournament this weekend in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - More than 200 competitors are in Tupelo this weekend for the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) Tupelo Major. The tournament is being held Friday and Saturday at the Tupelo Furniture Market. Competitors include men, women and children. Cornhole is a popular lawn game in which players toss...
wtva.com
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge
Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
wtva.com
Celebration of Hope: Emma Holloway loves to read
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emma Holloway has been coming to the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) for three years. She suffers from dyslexia, which is a learning disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.
wtva.com
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
wtva.com
Power outage scheduled for Friday in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is planning a temporary power outage for Friday morning, Nov. 11. Okolona Electric General Manager Eddie Tucker said the outage will begin at 9 a.m. and could last up to four hours. Power crews will use the outage to repair a broken...
