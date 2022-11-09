ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saltillo, MS

wtva.com

It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Parents react to possible year-round school in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Big changes are possible for students and teachers in Tupelo. The school district is discussing switching to a year-round schedule. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with several parents about the possible change. Watch their interviews in the video above. Schools in Starkville and Corinth have already...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

A Derma-Calhoun City merger is being discussed by city leaders

CALHOUN COUNTY, MS (WTVA) -- The city leaders of neighboring towns Calhoun City and Derma could become one city in the future. Calhoun City mayor Marshall Coleman says he's been discussing a possible merger for several months now with Derma mayor Willie Mays. The Calhoun City Board of Alderman voted to continue discussing.
CALHOUN CITY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo, Union County schools receiving grant money for pre-K education

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo and Union County schools are among 11 school districts in Mississippi receiving $15 million to improve early childhood education. Tupelo Schools is receiving $100,000 a year until 2025. Union County Schools is receiving $200,000 a year until 2025. The State Board of Education awarded the...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Celebration of Hope: RRC helping Carol Ann Coker regain independence

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo is helping Carol Ann Coker regain her independence. Her shoulder was replaced three years ago, and a recent injury to the shoulder left her needing physical therapy. “I could barely do a lot of things,” she said. She’s...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need. The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless. The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Celebration of Hope: Regional Rehab helps Deacon Dean read and write

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deacon Dean and his family are very familiar with the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) in Tupelo. Dean comes to RRC twice a week: one visit is for dyslexia therapy and the second visit is for occupational therapy. “We actually started coming to Regional Rehab with our...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Local veteran gets backyard oasis

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local veteran was granted a backyard oasis from Home Depot. Retired Sgt. Kristy Graza served her country for eight years. She’ll now receive a remodeled backyard. Home Depot has done multiple projects like this for many veterans over the years. Garza was born with...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

$50K won by lottery player in Iuka

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An individual who purchased a lottery ticket in Iuka won $50,000 in Tuesday’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Bluesky store on Battleground Drive. Mississippi Lottery did not identify the winner. A second $50,000-winning ticket was purchased in Gautier. According to the...
IUKA, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Lillian

Lillian is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Nov. 11, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee is $50. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Law enforcement respond to overnight shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement responded to an overnight shooting in Tupelo. Battalion Chief Terry Robinson with the Tupelo Fire Department confirmed it happened at Holland's Bar and Grill around 1 a.m. on Saturday. That is off of North Gloster Street. WTVA's cameras were there. Police put up caution...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Cornhole tournament this weekend in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - More than 200 competitors are in Tupelo this weekend for the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) Tupelo Major. The tournament is being held Friday and Saturday at the Tupelo Furniture Market. Competitors include men, women and children. Cornhole is a popular lawn game in which players toss...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Fulton house fire

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
FULTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge

Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Celebration of Hope: Emma Holloway loves to read

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emma Holloway has been coming to the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) for three years. She suffers from dyslexia, which is a learning disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Power outage scheduled for Friday in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is planning a temporary power outage for Friday morning, Nov. 11. Okolona Electric General Manager Eddie Tucker said the outage will begin at 9 a.m. and could last up to four hours. Power crews will use the outage to repair a broken...
OKOLONA, MS

