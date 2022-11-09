Read full article on original website
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program
Police criticized for role at nationalist march in Warsaw
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Opposition politicians in Poland criticized police Saturday for detaining anti-fascist activists but not reacting to the appearance of a Nazi-era symbol during a nationalist march. The detention of the activists occurred during Friday’s yearly far-right-led Independence March in Warsaw. Many liberal groups who oppose the march have accused the police for years of displaying favorable treatment toward the nationalists while treating protesters of the event unfairly. The counter-protesters held white roses and a banner reading “Nationalism is not patriotism” before police removed them from a location near the march route.
