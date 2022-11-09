WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Opposition politicians in Poland criticized police Saturday for detaining anti-fascist activists but not reacting to the appearance of a Nazi-era symbol during a nationalist march. The detention of the activists occurred during Friday’s yearly far-right-led Independence March in Warsaw. Many liberal groups who oppose the march have accused the police for years of displaying favorable treatment toward the nationalists while treating protesters of the event unfairly. The counter-protesters held white roses and a banner reading “Nationalism is not patriotism” before police removed them from a location near the march route.

