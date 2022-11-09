ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

