Related
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions
Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Amy Schumer says Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s ‘best interest at heart’
Comedian Amy Schumer touted Democratic Pennsylvania candidate for Senate John Fetterman and called his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a “bully” in a social media post. Despite Fetterman’s incoherent performance during his and Oz’s debate Tuesday night, Schumer took to Instagram to say that Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s “best...
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Lindsey Graham says GOP will win House and Senate, put a stop to 'all this crazy crap' from Biden admin
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. is confident in the Republicans' chances of winning back the House and Senate in next week's midterm elections. Graham joined Ainsley Earhardt on "Fox & Friends" to discuss his predictions for the election. "I think we will get 25 pickups in the House. I'm here to...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Oz touts surprise endorsement from Fetterman's home paper, says 'they've had enough too'
Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, joined Sean Hannity on Fox News' 'Hannity' on Monday evening.
Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election
Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections
On election eve, NBC News’ Steve Kornacki breaks down the final poll numbers and previews what Americans can expect in the country’s closest races.Nov. 7, 2022.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
Pennsylvania Senate race: Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz takes lead over Democrat John Fetterman in new poll
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate in a crucial U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, has just passed Democrat John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Lt. Gov., in statewide support among likely voters for the first time, according to a new poll. On Nov. 3, RealClearPolitics scored Oz’s support at 46.6%, while Fetterman’s...
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
Several voters in Arizona say they faced intimidation trying to vote. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Republicans are gearing up to deal with an indictment of twice impeached former president Donald Trump after election day, according to new reports. And to Jimmy Fallon, waiting until then feels a bit like strategically planning a messy breakup. During his “Tonight Show” monologue on Tuesday, Fallon cited a report...
