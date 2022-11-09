MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Three ongoing police investigations are continuing in the Kutztown area, and Kutztown University is reassuring students of their safety. Two of those investigations involve the deaths of young men who were not KU students. The university is encouraging students to go to the campus counseling center if they need support, and it's also reassuring students that the campus and the surrounding areas are safe by stepping up police patrols, because the shooter who killed one of those young men is still on the loose.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO