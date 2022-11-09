N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another day, another threat disrupting classes at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute. Tuesday was the third time police have been called to the school since Friday. State Police said they are determined to figure out who is calling in these threats, but parents tell us they're worried for their children's safety, and we spoke with a student who said he has now lost three days worth of hands-on education that can't really be taught online.

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO