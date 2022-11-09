ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look at what Josh Green has planned when he becomes governor

On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii's delivery of voting results. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked.
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN's Mahealani Richardson breaks down key races in Hawaii's general election

As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible. Residents living in the upper portions of Launiupoko Subdivision should be aware that an evacuation may be possible if conditions worsen. Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Updated: 52 minutes...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jill Tokuda explains top priorities as member of Hawaii's congressional delegation

HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022) Hawaii has a new governor-elect: Josh Green. Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone yet to be processed, 3rd printout likely hours away. State election officials said that 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone have yet to be processed Wednesday, potentially changing the outcome of some close races.
KHON2

Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection

It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Voters wait an hour or more to cast their ballots in Kapolei

Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center. Last-minute voters continue to wait in line into the night at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii Chief...
Terry Mansfield

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
hawaiinewsnow.com

IN FULL: Interview with Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight landed on the National Mall Wednesday where a group of veterans from Hawaii visited the memorials built in their honor. "I made it. And they never made it," said Vietnam War veteran Teddy Fabella, reflecting on his service in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Inaugural Hawaii Honor Flight lands in D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight landed on the National Mall Wednesday where a group of veterans from Hawaii visited the memorials built in their honor. “I made it. And they never made it,” said Vietnam War veteran Teddy Fabella, reflecting on his service in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 137: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an emotional journey for Chris and Manny Orupabo. The couple adopted a baby girl from Texas in September. They sought help from the only adoption agency based in Hawaii, “A Family Tree.”. More than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be...
