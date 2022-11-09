Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii vote volume strong, but turnout ranks worst ever
It depends on whether you look at the count of votes cast or the percentage of registered voters who participated. Either way, there's big room for improvement to make sure more people make their votes count.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look at what Josh Green has planned when he becomes governor
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Here's some tips to stay safe from cyber criminals this holiday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN's Mahealani Richardson breaks down key races in Hawaii's general election
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible. Residents living in the upper portions of Launiupoko Subdivision should be aware that an evacuation may be possible if conditions worsen. Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Updated: 52 minutes...
hawaiinewsnow.com
No stranger to gubernatorial campaign trail, Duke Aiona says this time is different
Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines. Hawaii Chief Election Officer Scott Nago expects the first results to come out around 8 p.m. due to long lines at voter service centers. Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center. Updated: 4...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIVE: Get the latest Election Day updates as Hawaii voters weigh in on key races
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii voters are making their voices heard this Election Day in a number of key races. For the very latest, be sure to watch HNN’s breaking coverage throughout the day on air and online. WATCH LIVE:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jill Tokuda explains top priorities as member of Hawaii's congressional delegation
HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022) Hawaii has a new governor-elect: Josh Green. Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone yet to be processed, 3rd printout likely hours away. State election officials said that 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone have yet to be processed Wednesday, potentially changing the outcome of some close races.
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Voters wait an hour or more to cast their ballots in Kapolei
Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center. Last-minute voters continue to wait in line into the night at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii Chief...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green captured a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to become Hawaii’s next governor at a time when the state is facing no shortage of challenges, from rising inflation in the nation’s most expensive state to a worsening housing crisis and a lackluster tourism rebound.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green’s proposed visitor fee might be popular with residents, but lawmakers appear cool on the idea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the marquee elements of Gov.-elect Josh Green’s agenda is a flat fee on all visitors to generate hundreds of millions of dollars for everything from erosion to parks. But it could already be in trouble at the Legislature ― a challenge that could be...
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns
Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green, Luke say they’re ready to ‘hit the ground running’ to tackle top issues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a big win on election night, Gov.-Elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sylvia Luke told HNN they’re already working hard to prepare for their new positions ― and priorities. “We’re ready to hit the ground running. We have a lot of experience, we have...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii vets who took part in state’s first-ever Honor Flight return home on Veterans Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this Veterans Day, some of our nation’s heroes returned home to Honolulu after visiting the nation’s capital and the memorials that pay tribute to their service. Dozens of people lined up at the gate and baggage claim area to honor 28 veterans — complete...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible. Residents living in the upper portions of Launiupoko Subdivision should be aware that an evacuation may be possible if conditions worsen. Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
IN FULL: Interview with Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Here's some tips to stay safe from cyber criminals this holiday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: From long lines to sign waving, here’s a look at Election Day in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Election Day in Hawaii. While most people opted for mail-in voting for the general election, many still lined up to vote in person. On Oahu, voters faced long lines at the two voter service centers in Kapolei and Honolulu. Meanwhile, candidates made their final push...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Rainn Wilson changes name to raise awareness of climate change
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The annual Made in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inaugural Hawaii Honor Flight lands in D.C.
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight landed on the National Mall Wednesday where a group of veterans from Hawaii visited the memorials built in their honor. “I made it. And they never made it,” said Vietnam War veteran Teddy Fabella, reflecting on his service in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Episode 137: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an emotional journey for Chris and Manny Orupabo. The couple adopted a baby girl from Texas in September. They sought help from the only adoption agency based in Hawaii, “A Family Tree.”. More than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be...
Comments / 0