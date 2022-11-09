ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
ALLENTOWN, PA

