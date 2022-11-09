ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WAVY News 10

Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 10 Full Show

Friday Night Flights continues on our tenth week of the season. Bayside vs. Cox, Indian River vs. Salem, York vs. Phoebus and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above.
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
NORFOLK, VA

