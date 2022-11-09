Read full article on original website
Jiri Burkhamer
3d ago
as bad as he was first term how did he get such a high vote?? illinois politics at its best .. highest bidder gets the seat.
Jimmy Dominguez Sr.
2d ago
Pritzker winning is questionable! Polls closed at 7pm and 7:04 Pritzker was called the winner with only 8% of the vote counted statewide 😳
Mary L Mcdonald
3d ago
How in the world JB Pritzker won? why I asked because there is redder than blue. I guess people want a lot higher taxes and higher gas prices. I hope you are all ready for the ghost state of Illinois.
Pritzker stands by Illinois ‘no cash bail’ SAFE-T Act, but open to some changes
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says changes may be coming to the SAFE-T Act before it is implemented on January 1st, but not what state’s attorneys across the state are suing for. Pritzker said negotiations have been ongoing for weeks to revise the language in the law, but said he is standing […]
Washington Examiner
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Democrat Eric Sorensen's win keeps Illinois House seat with Democrats
Former TV weatherman Eric Sorensen has won the Illinois House seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Cheri Bustos, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King.
fox32chicago.com
Ads designed to scare voters about Illinois SAFE-T Act backfired: analysts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Analysts say attack ads designed to scare voters about the SAFE-T Act somewhat backfired in Tuesday's election. Many Democratic state senators supporting the act won their contests. They say their mission now is to continue to provide people with reassuring information about the SAFE-T Act, which they...
Illinois labor groups declare victory in Worker's Rights Amendment
ILLINOIS, USA — Labor unions are declaring victory in a closely contested fight to enshrine collective bargaining rights into the Illinois Constitution as the mathematical possibility for its defeat nears zero. Amendment 1, widely referred to as the Worker's Rights Amendment, would effectively ban right-to-work policies in the pro-labor...
MyStateline.com
Gov. Pritzker delivers post-election remarks after winning a 2nd term
Gov. Pritzker delivers post-election remarks after winning a 2nd term. Gov. Pritzker delivers post-election remarks after …. Gov. Pritzker delivers post-election remarks after winning a 2nd term. Former Illinois county board candidate creates sign …. Election Day has now come and gone, but residents still probably see campaign signs around...
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
1470 WMBD
Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
Loyola Phoenix
Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results
From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Central Illinois Proud
IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
Will Amendment 1 Have Enough Votes to Pass in Illinois? Track Live Results Here
At the very top of the ballot this Election season in Illinois was a question asking voters to weigh in on an amendment to the state's constitution. It's Amendment 1 -- also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment. The proposed amendment would essentially codify in the Illinois Constitution the right...
aledotimesrecord.com
Esther Joy King concedes to Democrat Eric Sorensen in heated Illinois US House race
Former TV weatherman and Rockford native Eric Sorensen declared victory early Wednesday morning over East Moline attorney Esther Joy King in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District race. Sorensen said King phoned him to concede. “From day one, we said this campaign was about electing a representative who was known and...
Illinois’ new Secretary of State promises to improve vehicle services
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State-elect, Alexi Giannoulias, revealed some of his plans to improve the state’s vehicle services on Friday. “Modernization is going to be the key to everything we do going forward,” he said. “So, I can’t speak about the past, but I’m excited for the new technology that we’re going […]
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford-area election roundup: Here’s a look at results in key local, statewide races
ROCKFORD — Voters across Illinois went to the polls on Tuesday to pick the state’s governor, members of Congress and the state General Assembly, and local offices such as county board. Here’s a look at key contested races for the Rockford-area, including the top-of-ballot statewide races. Results...
