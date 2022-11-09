ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jiri Burkhamer
3d ago

as bad as he was first term how did he get such a high vote?? illinois politics at its best .. highest bidder gets the seat.

Reply(7)
22
Jimmy Dominguez Sr.
2d ago

Pritzker winning is questionable! Polls closed at 7pm and 7:04 Pritzker was called the winner with only 8% of the vote counted statewide 😳

Reply(1)
6
Mary L Mcdonald
3d ago

How in the world JB Pritzker won? why I asked because there is redder than blue. I guess people want a lot higher taxes and higher gas prices. I hope you are all ready for the ghost state of Illinois.

Reply
5
Related
Washington Examiner

Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois

Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Ads designed to scare voters about Illinois SAFE-T Act backfired: analysts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Analysts say attack ads designed to scare voters about the SAFE-T Act somewhat backfired in Tuesday's election. Many Democratic state senators supporting the act won their contests. They say their mission now is to continue to provide people with reassuring information about the SAFE-T Act, which they...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Gov. Pritzker delivers post-election remarks after winning a 2nd term

Gov. Pritzker delivers post-election remarks after winning a 2nd term. Gov. Pritzker delivers post-election remarks after …. Gov. Pritzker delivers post-election remarks after winning a 2nd term. Former Illinois county board candidate creates sign …. Election Day has now come and gone, but residents still probably see campaign signs around...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Loyola Phoenix

Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results

From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE

