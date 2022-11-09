ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AOL Corp

Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" in Nashville, Tenn., on April 6, 2017. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)
DESTIN, FL
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus' new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From 'The Brady Bunch' Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Faith Hill Gets Choked Up Honoring Loretta Lynn During Tribute Special

Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.'s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

