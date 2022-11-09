Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
FILE - Guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook from the band Alabama appears on stage at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" in Nashville, Tenn., on April 6, 2017. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z post rare Halloween family pic as ‘The Proud Family’ with their kids
Beyoncé and Jay-Z treated fans to a rare family snap from this year’s Halloween celebrations in which they were decked out in costumes from the Disney Channel animated show “The Proud Family.”. “Family every single day and night,” the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker captioned the pic featuring herself,...
KTBS
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Faith Hill Gets Choked Up Honoring Loretta Lynn During Tribute Special
Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.
Women's Health
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Ron Howard Says There Is One Person Who Could Get Him To Act Again
Ron Howard played some iconic characters when he was younger. First, he played young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. Later on, he played Richie Cunningham in the classic sitcom Happy Days. After Happy Days, he decided to cut down on acting and focus more on directing. Now, at...
Toni Tennille Shares Her Last Moments With The Late Daryl Dragon
In recent years, Toni Tennille has stayed out of the spotlight and lived a quiet life in Arizona. Now, she has decided to say yes to a new opportunity to lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of Hello, Dolly! She’s talking about the show and her late ex-husband and music partner Daryl Dragon.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay
Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Comments / 0