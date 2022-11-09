Residents approve $8 million for school projects

Montville ― As the early numbers rolled in Tuesday, it appeared referendum voters approved a pair of bonds, totaling $8 million, for school renovation projects in town.

The vote total from Mohegan Elementary School — the largest of four polling locations in town as it includes Districts 2 and 5 — was split 953 in favor for each question while 409 voted against the proposed projects.

The plans are to renovate four of Montville’s six schools with one $7 million bond. Tyl Middle School needs a new roof with air handlers as well as a new boiler and caulking. Mohegan Elementary will have its windows replaced. Murphy Elementary will receive a new fire alarm panel and Palmer School with get a partial roof replacement.

The other $1 million bond is solely for replacing the tennis courts and the track at the high school.

The two 20-year bonds for the projects came as a recommendation by the Bond Counsel. The impact of the $7 million bond on the owner of a median assessed home in town, $147,490, will pay $52.94 more in taxes in 2025. That annual tax bill increase will decrease over the life of the bond and by 2044 would drop to $13.48.

The second bond will generate a maximum tax increase of $7.56 in 2025 and decrease to $1.93 in 2044.

With both bonds approved, the total tax bill increase will be $60.50 in 2025 and gradually decrease to $15.41 in 2044.

