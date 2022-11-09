ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan, VA

commonwealthtimes.org

Donald McEachin wins 4th District

Donald McEachin has won the 4th District election with 61.63% of the vote as of 10:51 p.m., according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Donald McEachin was the incumbent for this election. After winning the 4th District, McEachin thanked both his campaign and office staff and his wife Colette Wallace...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Calling all developers: Richmond seeking proposals for City Center project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a smattering of properties in downtown Richmond, but it could become a 20-block area revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District. “City Center is the donut hole in downtown Richmond, the area that is immediately across the street from the Greater Richmond Convention...
RICHMOND, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era

Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
PETERSBURG, VA

