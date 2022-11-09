Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's DZack LoveChesterfield, VA
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for serviceMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
commonwealthtimes.org
Donald McEachin wins 4th District
Donald McEachin has won the 4th District election with 61.63% of the vote as of 10:51 p.m., according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Donald McEachin was the incumbent for this election. After winning the 4th District, McEachin thanked both his campaign and office staff and his wife Colette Wallace...
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
Democrat Donald McEachin wins Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race, AP projects
Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race to win a fourth term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.
Why these Virginians made sure to cast a ballot on Election Day
In this year's election, Virginia is playing a role in the fight for who will control the House of Representatives.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announces $18 million property tax rebate
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is making a major announcement related to the city's property tax today at a 3 p.m. City Hall press conference.
Election Results: Richmond metro area
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
WATCH NOW: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney makes major real estate tax announcement
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is making a major announcement related to the city's property tax today at a 3 p.m. City Hall press conference.
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
After running for seat three times, Petersburg welcomes new face to city council
Four seats on Petersburg's City Council were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. On Tuesday evening, Marlow Jones found himself elected as a new face on the city council.
Richmond School Board officials express concerns in meeting with VDOE
The Virginia Department of Education continued to ask questions about how the Richmond School Board is functioning at a meeting on Wednesday.
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
Parody account uses Twitter verification system to impersonate Richmond councilor
Can you tell the two Ann Lamberts apart? It might be harder than you think, since new Twitter CEO Elon Musk opened verification up to anyone with $8 to spare.
Chesterfield schools shelter in place
Chesterfield County Schools announced they were sheltering in place Friday afternoon due to severe storms and a tornado warning int he area.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
NBC12
Calling all developers: Richmond seeking proposals for City Center project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a smattering of properties in downtown Richmond, but it could become a 20-block area revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District. “City Center is the donut hole in downtown Richmond, the area that is immediately across the street from the Greater Richmond Convention...
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
UV Cavalier Daily
Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era
Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
Comments / 0