On today’s special edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft reviews the unofficial results of the 2022 midterm election, discussing the key stories in critical statewide and local races, as well as the historic turnout of Michigan voters! Newly-elected Michigan State Representative, Noah Arbit (D-20th District) joins the program to talk about his historic victory on election day, the opportunity to represent his home area in the state legislature, as well as the rising power of the younger generations in Michigan and American politics. Additionally, Wm. Art Holdsworth, elected to the West Bloomfield School District Board of Education, talks about joining the local school board, his goals to focus on school safety and staff retention, as well as the future of Roosevelt School in Keego Harbor. Also, Oakland County Commissioner Kristen Nelson (D-10th District) talks about her re-election to the Board of Commissioners, the controversial public transportation millage that passed, as well as her goals for her next term in office. Plus, Oakland University Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Civic Engagement, Dave Dulio talks about the overall impact of the 2022 midterms on Michigan politics, the state’s wider impact on national politics, as well as 2022’s implications for a complicated and surely-competitive 2024 presidential election campaign.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO