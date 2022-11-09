Read full article on original website
civiccentertv.com
New WB School Board Member Talks School Safety & Staffing! | Megacast Interview, November 9, 2022
Wm. Art Holdsworth, elected to the West Bloomfield School District Board of Education, talks about joining the local school board, his goals to focus on school safety and staff retention, as well as the future of Roosevelt School in Keego Harbor. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing...
civiccentertv.com
The Splash Live – November 9, 2022
Election Day has come to a close, and while the numbers tally up and results come in, Host Dave Scott walks you through who won what in relevance to ur Greater West Bloomfield Area! Plus, he’s joined by Tyler Kieft for some municipal discussion!. Stay up to date with...
civiccentertv.com
2022 Post-Election Special! | Full Megacast, November 9, 2022
On today’s special edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft reviews the unofficial results of the 2022 midterm election, discussing the key stories in critical statewide and local races, as well as the historic turnout of Michigan voters! Newly-elected Michigan State Representative, Noah Arbit (D-20th District) joins the program to talk about his historic victory on election day, the opportunity to represent his home area in the state legislature, as well as the rising power of the younger generations in Michigan and American politics. Additionally, Wm. Art Holdsworth, elected to the West Bloomfield School District Board of Education, talks about joining the local school board, his goals to focus on school safety and staff retention, as well as the future of Roosevelt School in Keego Harbor. Also, Oakland County Commissioner Kristen Nelson (D-10th District) talks about her re-election to the Board of Commissioners, the controversial public transportation millage that passed, as well as her goals for her next term in office. Plus, Oakland University Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Civic Engagement, Dave Dulio talks about the overall impact of the 2022 midterms on Michigan politics, the state’s wider impact on national politics, as well as 2022’s implications for a complicated and surely-competitive 2024 presidential election campaign.
civiccentertv.com
Michigan’s Hidden Treasures, Men’s Mental Health & More! | Full Megacast, November 10, 2022
On today’s edition of The Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Carrie Krawiec about men’s mental health, as we recognize “Movember” and society has gained a greater understanding of the impact of mental healthcare on men in recent years. Plus, Otie McKinley, Media & Communications Manager at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) talks about taking advantage of the waning warm days of the season in Michigan, as well as planning for future trips later in 2023 and exploring many of Michigan’s more hidden gems.
civiccentertv.com
Oakland Politics Professor Talks Impact of Midterms on 2024 | Megacast Interview, November 9, 2022
Oakland University Professor of Political Science and Director of the Center for Civic Engagement, Dave Dulio talks about the overall impact of the 2022 midterms on Michigan politics, the state’s wider impact on national politics, as well as 2022’s implications for a complicated and surely-competitive 2024 presidential election campaign.
