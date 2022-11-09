Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Yamana Gold Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose by a staggering 15.93% in 5 sessions from $4.08 to $4.73 at 19:36 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 2.03% to $14,587.76, following the last session’s downward trend. Yamana Gold’s last close...
via.news
Petroleo Brasileiro Stock Bearish By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) fell by a staggering 27.23% in 21 sessions from $16.05 to $11.68 at 15:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.57% to $14,654.84, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Petroleo Brasileiro’s...
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
via.news
Marathon Stock Over 28% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 28.64% in 10 sessions from $13.75 at 2022-10-26, to $9.81 at 15:16 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.83% to $10,421.76, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Groupon Stock Went Up By Over 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped by a staggering 15.99% in 5 sessions from $7.1 at 15.99, to $8.24 at 13:44 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.44% to $10,463.00, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. Groupon’s...
via.news
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is 22% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) slid by a staggering 22.34% in 10 sessions from $79.47 at 2022-11-02, to $61.72 at 16:25 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 1.96% to $14,597.88, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
NeuroMetrix Stock Is 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped by a staggering 27.19% in 21 sessions from $2.17 to $1.58 at 14:05 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.44% to $10,463.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NeuroMetrix’s last close...
via.news
Veeva Systems Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) jumped 9.06% to $186.05 at 15:07 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 3.75% to $15,134.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
USD/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.98. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.26% up from its 52-week low and 2.996% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
Kosmos Energy Stock Over 9% Down So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) dropped 9.28% to $6.59 at 14:50 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.57% to $14,654.84, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Platinum Futures Jumps By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 15.73% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,049.30. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 26472, 99.99% below its average volume of 12761006028.93. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 08, 2022
Gold prices extend the bullish movement in today’s trading session and pressuring the $1,680 – $1,700 resistance area. As mentioned in the latest analysis, if the price could close above $1,700 then the trend will turn bullish with daily SMA 200 as upward target. Meanwhile, a major bearish rejection from the area might become the confirmation for bearish continuation.
via.news
EUR/GBP Over 4% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 4.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 06:10 EST on Thursday, 10 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.546% up from its 52-week low and 5.359% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
Criteo Stock Was 9.58% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Criteo (CRTO) rising 9.58% to $25.83 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 7.35% to $11,114.15. Criteo’s last close was $23.57, 45.8% under its 52-week high of $43.49. About Criteo. Criteo S.A. is a technology company that provides marketing and monetization on...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
via.news
LendingTree Stock Bearish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) slid 9.68% to $22.39 at 14:10 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.44% to $10,463.00, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, an all-around down trend trading session today.
via.news
Cooper Companies Stock Impressive Jump On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cooper Companies (COO) jumping 10.34% to $301.85 on Thursday while NYSE jumped 4.45% to $15,236.27. Cooper Companies’s last close was $273.57, 37.22% under its 52-week high of $435.79. About Cooper Companies. The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops,...
via.news
Occidental Petroleum Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) fell 9.11% to $68.01 at 15:21 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 1.9% to $14,606.52, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, up to now, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Trimble Stock Over 9% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) jumped 9.47% to $59.17 at 16:21 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 6.44% to $11,020.29, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a very up trend trading session today.
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.81% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Wednesday, 9 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,867.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 503, 99.99% below its average volume of 5982711009.28. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Comments / 0