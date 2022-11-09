Read full article on original website
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets goal No. 450
Malkin scored a milestone goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. In the Hockey Hall of Fame game, Malkin performed Friday like the future Hall of Famer he eventually will become, collecting his 450th career marker. The 36-year-old center added a plus-two rating, three shots and four PIM. With six goals among 15 points, Malkin ranks second in team scoring and shots (46).
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Goes on injured reserve
Voracek (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Voracek is out indefinitely after he was injured Nov. 4 against the Avalanche in Finland. Voracek had a goal and six points in 11 games before the injury.
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts Panthers teammates without a helmet after win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium. P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive...
Capitals' John Carlson: Likely to return Friday
Carlson (lower body) is likely to return to action Friday against Tampa Bay, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Carlson has missed the last six games, but is practicing Friday on the top unit with Erik Gustafsson, and is quarterbacking the first power play. Carlson has two goals and six points in nine games this season.
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Moves up on career scoring list
Crosby was credited with an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. Crosby's third-period assist Friday moved him into a tie with Bryan Trottier for 17th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,425 points. The 35-year-old center drew the helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-net tally with 13 seconds remaining in the Hockey Hall of Fame game. Crosby, who did not register a shot for the first time Friday, paces the Penguins with 16 points in 14 outings. In 48 career games against the Maple Leafs, Crosby has compiled 64 points.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Scores lone goal in win
Zuccarello scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 1-0 win over the Kraken. Zuccarello tallied the game's only goal at 18:19 of the first period, and Marc-Andre Fleury held the fort the rest of the way. After recently going without a point for four games, Zuccarello has a goal and an assist in his last two contests. The winger is up to six tallies, eight helpers, 41 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-7 rating while earning nine of his 14 points on the power play.
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
Rays' Brendan McKay: Removed from 40-man roster
McKay (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay missed the first four months of 2022 while he recovered from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, and he made only a handful of appearances in the minors before he required Tommy John surgery. The left-hander hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2019 and will spend the full 2023 campaign rehabbing from the elbow procedure.
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
Mets' John Curtiss: Option picked up
Curtiss (elbow) had his $775,000 team option for 2023 exercised by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The 28-year-old didn't pitch in 2022 while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, and the Mets will bring him back to potentially make his team debut next year. Curtiss underwent the procedure in September 2021, so he could be fully healthy for the start of spring training.
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Should start hitting next month
Carpenter (back) is scheduled to begin his normal offseason hitting progression in December, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in his recovery from a left lumbar spine strain once he starts hitting again later this winter, Carpenter should be back to 100 percent health well in advance of spring training. The 25-year-old pushed his way to the big leagues in the second half of this past season after mashing 30 home runs in the minors and acquitted himself well in his limited sample of MLB action. Over his 113 plate appearances, the rookie slashed .252/.310/.485 with 11 extra-base hits while maintaining walk and strikeout rates of 5.5 and 28.3 percent, respectively. Carpenter could end up settling in as the Tigers' primary designated hitter in 2023 if the team ends up keeping Miguel Cabrera in more of a part-time role, as was typically the case for the final two months of the 2022 campaign.
Bills' Matt Milano: Sheds injury designation
Milano (oblique) was a full participant during practice Thursday. Milano missed the Bills' loss to the Jets on Sunday and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. His return to full participation Thursday is certainly good news for the Bills' defense while also signaling the veteran linebacker should take the field Sunday against the Vikings.
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and added that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Back at practice
Ryan (shoulder) was spotted at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Ryan, who is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain is practicing for the first time since he was removed from the Colts' starting quarterback role following the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans. Regardless of the progress Ryan makes this week, Sam Ehlinger is slated to start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Lions' Trinity Benson: Signed by Lions
Benson was signed by the Lions off of the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Benson was added by the Lions on Wednesday and will be a part of their active roster Sunday versus the Bears. The wide receiver appeared in eight games with Detroit in 2021, reeling in 10 catches for 103 yards on 22 targets. Benson has yet to play in a game this season and will have little to no impact offensively in Week 10.
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
