S&P 500 Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.86% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 11 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,958.24. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 447381502, 80.01% below its average volume of 2238387968.96. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
EUR/JPY Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 4.64% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Friday, 11 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.74. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.535% up from its 52-week low and 3.118% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
AUD/USD Falls By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 6.28% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. AUD/USD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.999% up from its 52-week low and 12.936% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. AUD/USD’s last...
Copper Futures Jumps By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 13.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:03 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Copper (HG) is $3.83. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 11359, 99.99% below its average volume of 16298129600.76. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE FANG Over 5% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 5.87% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 11 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,536.75. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.58% up from its 52-week low and 0.22% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Bullish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 15.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 11 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,057.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 8747, 99.99% below its average volume of 12656578870.74. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Corn Futures Bearish Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 4.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:09 EST on Thursday, 10 November, Corn (ZC) is $662.25. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 3987, 95.44% below its average volume of 87518.78. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
IBOVESPA Bearish By 5% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $111,125.73. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.65% up from its 52-week low and 8.63% down from its 52-week high. Index Price...
Natural Gas Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 4% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Friday, 11 November, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.80. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 78864, 99.99% below its average volume of 5672013186.28. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 11% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 11.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 11 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,587.35. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 75336946, 80.25% below its average volume of...
AUD/USD Over 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 1.5308% for the last session’s close. At 14:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Regarding AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.04% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 1.728% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
Trimble Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) jumped by a staggering 15.26% in 5 sessions from $53.79 at 15.26, to $62.00 at 16:25 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.88% to $11,323.33, following the last session’s upward trend. Trimble’s last close...
USD/JPY Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 1.3922% for the last session’s close. At 05:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.75. Regarding USD/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.265% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.54 and 4.663% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.58.
AUD/USD Bullish Momentum: 0.767% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – AUD/USD (AUDUSD) has been up by 0.7666% for the last session’s close. At 01:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, AUD/USD (AUDUSD) is $0.67. Concerning AUD/USD’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.242% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.64 and 0.955% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.66.
EUR/JPY Bearish Momentum: 0.823% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8229% for the last session’s close. At 10:06 EST on Friday, 11 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.30. Concerning EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.482% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $143.99 and 2.342% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.74.
USD/CNH Bearish By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.016% for the last session’s close. At 11:09 EST on Friday, 11 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.08. Regarding USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.965% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.22 and 2.784% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.28.
Spotify Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.71% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Spotify rising 9.71% to $78.33 on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 4.45% to $15,236.27, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Spotify’s last close...
Prudential Public Limited Company Stock Rise Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) rising 9.35% to $23.92 on Friday while NYSE jumped 0.92% to $15,374.20. Prudential Public Limited Company’s last close was $21.87, 48.49% under its 52-week high of $42.46. About Prudential Public Limited Company. Prudential plc provides,...
Nikola Stock Bullish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 9.12% to $2.99 at 14:50 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.92% to $11,327.06, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last...
United States Steel Stock Over 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of United States Steel (NYSE: X) rose 9.04% to $24.06 at 15:09 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.71% to $15,342.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
