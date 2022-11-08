ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Websites in Mississippi hit by denial-of-service attack as country votes during midterm elections

By Tami Abdollah and Josh Meyer, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Some Mississippi state websites were briefly knocked offline Tuesday after so-called distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks as voters turned out at polling sites across the state and the country .

U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials stressed that such attacks, which flood websites with computer messages, would not affect actual vote totals. The two U.S. cybersecurity officials spoke on condition of anonymity late Tuesday to discuss ongoing operations.

The two officials with the DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said there was no specific or credible threat disrupting election infrastructure or any activity that should cause voters to question the integrity of the election.

Mississippi officials confirmed the "abnormally large increase in traffic volume" from the DDoS activity, which led to some of its websites being "periodically inaccessible" Tuesday afternoon .

"We want to be clear and (reassure) Mississippians our election system is secure and has not been compromised," the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyXYR_0j3oHFOG00
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, shows up early Tuesday to cast his vote at his precinct with help from poll manager Willie Robinson in Bolton, Mississippi, on Nov. 8, 2022. Thompson is seeking re-election for his 2nd Congressional district seat. Hannah Mattix, AP

A Russian hacker group claimed in a Telegram post Tuesday that it was targeting the Mississippi Secretary of State Office's website to "hit the section that is directly related to the elections," according to a review of the Telegram account by USA TODAY.

The hacker group also claimed it would "attack American Democrats as a gift to the Republicans for the elections," and its first target would be the Democratic National Committee.

According to a website that checks server downtime , the DNC website was last down at some point on Tuesday, but it's unclear exactly what caused the outage or how long it lasted. Websites can routinely go down for all sorts of non-nefarious reasons. A DNC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though it can be complicated to identify who is behind such attacks, the DHS officials said they had seen no evidence suggesting the attacks were part of any widespread or coordinated campaign. One of the officials said that while they are aware of a Russian hacker group claiming responsibility for the attacks on Mississippi, the U.S. government requires more evidence to attribute such attacks.

The DHS officials chalked up problems in individual election jurisdictions, including Maricopa County, Arizona, to routine Election Day glitches.

Elizabeth Holbert Jonson, a spokeswoman with the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office, said late Tuesday that the websites hit by the attack solely provided external content to voters but did not involve any internal elections-related processes. Jonson said she was aware of the news reports on the Russian hacker group's claims but did not immediately have information on the credibility of its claims.

"We do not have confirmation as to where the DDoS activity originated," Jonson told USA TODAY.

The apparent cyberattacks came one day after Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy Russian businessman and top confidant of Vladimir Putin, allegedly claimed on Telegram that the Kremlin intentionally had meddled in U.S. elections in an attempt to subvert American democracy. The man commonly referred to as "Putin's chef" suggested that the Kremlin would continue to interfere in the U.S. democratic process.

"We interfered, we interfere and we will interfere," Prigozhin said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Websites in Mississippi hit by denial-of-service attack as country votes during midterm elections

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Thompson prepares to start his 30th year in Congress, but latest election win didn't come easy

BOLTON, Miss. — Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompsonwon reelection, but it was the closest race he's seen in a decade. Thompson faced Republican Brian Flowers in a nail-biter that wasn't called until around midnight. The congressman acknowledged redistricting, which added four new counties to his strong Democratic district, played a role in Tuesday's closer-than-expected results.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

672K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy