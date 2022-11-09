ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Wild declares victory over Lisa Scheller in race for Lehigh Valley’s seat in Congress

By Lindsay Weber The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Democratic incumbent Susan Wild has declared victory over Republican businesswoman Lisa Scheller in a close race to represent the Lehigh Valley in Congress.

The race has not yet been called by the Associated Press.

In a tweet sent early Wednesday, Wild said she was honored to have earned another term representing the district.

“This seat belongs to the people of our community and so does this victory,” Wild said.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. With 95% of the expected vote counted at 1:45 a.m., the race was still too close to call. Wild maintained a 1.6 percentage point lead over Scheller, with 149,588 votes to Scheller’s 144,875.

In a speech before supporters gathered at the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, Scheller said she remained optimistic.

“I know this is going to be a long night,” she said. “There are a lot of votes that have not yet been counted in all of the counties and we are up there going through them. So I remain extremely optimistic as to where this race was going to be a very close race, no matter how hard we worked.”

A crowd of around 100 backers of Wild and other Democratic candidates gathered at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem as election results streamed in. Wild mingled and danced with supporters throughout the evening, but did not make a speech before the event wrapped up at midnight.

Pennsylvania’s 7th is one of the most high-stakes Congressional races in the country and could determine which party controls the House of Representatives.

The backdrop to the race is a political climate that heavily favors Republicans — voters tend to swing toward the party not in the White House during midterm elections, and high inflation coupled with Joe Biden’s low favorability numbers all point toward Republicans taking the House.

Still, Wild remains a competitive candidate with a fighting chance to win her third term. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June, a widely unpopular move that ended the constitutional right to abortion, was a boon to her campaign; she saw a spike in donations and volunteer sign-ups soon afterward. Wild supports abortion rights and vowed to protect reproductive rights.

It’s a rematch of the 2020 race where Scheller lost to Wild by around 14,000 votes.

A recent Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll called it a statistical “dead heat.”

Congressional redistricting following the 2020 census made the race more of a challenge for Wild, who has held the seat since 2018. The 7th District now contains all of Carbon County, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 3-1.

The race for the 7th District is one of the most consequential House races in the U.S. Election forecaster FiveThirtyEight called it one of the 10 races that could determine which party controls the House of Representatives.

It’s the most expensive congressional race in Pennsylvania, with a combined $26 million in spending from the candidates’ campaigns and outside groups. Spending from outside groups is outpacing spending by the candidates which political experts say is to be expected in such a closely watched, pivotal race.

Before being elected, Wild was a solicitor for Allentown. Scheller is president and chairperson of international pigments manufacturing company Silberline Manufacturing in Tamaqua.

Scheller’s campaign has focused on tying Wild to Democratic leaders like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, blaming them for record high inflation. Polling shows inflation as a No. 1 issue for voters in the district.

Wild has attacked Scheller for her anti-abortion stance and claimed Scheller would vote for a national ban on abortion. Abortion rights are also polling as a top issue for voters. Wild has also criticized Scheller’s company for allegedly outsourcing jobs to China.

Since Scheller took the helm in 1997, Silberline’s American workforce has shrunk from 360 to 142 employees according to public records. Scheller has repeatedly denied shipping jobs to China.

Evan Jones contributed reporting for this story.

