Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Related
A 25-year-old built a 'tiny hotel' in Texas that's generated $500,000 in bookings this year. Check out the $3.1 million property.
Isaac French grew up working in his dad's construction business and always loved design. He moved to Waco, Texas, in 2020 and wanted to take advantage of the hot real-estate market there. French bought a small plot of land and built a "tiny hotel" made up of seven cabins. Isaac...
My party of 2 spent $130 on lunch at Hollywood & Vine in Disney World, and the all-you-can-eat spot is worth visiting at least 4 times a year
Hollywood & Vine is a buffet-style character-dining experience at Disney's Hollywood Studios. In the fall, lunch and dinner are titled "Minnie's Halloween Dine" as part of a seasonal offering. My party of two spent about $130 for our meal, but we received an annual-passholder discount.
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
FodorsTravel
Save Big on Your Next Mexico Vacation at Popular Beach Resorts
Book your next vacation at a discount with these incredible hotel deals. Every week, Fodor’s brings you the best deals on hotels, all-inclusives, and vacation packages. Check back here each Monday for new limited-time offers. Disclaimer: As a heads up, although Fodor’s fully endorses these deal, we receive a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything You Can Get for FREE at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World
As Olaf would say, “Happy merry holly jolly seasons greetings here!”. It’s time for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party to kick off in Disney World, and we’re ready to check out the celebrations! This is the first year the party has taken place officially since 2019, and many guests are EXCITED. (Tickets are already selling out!) So to get ya ready, we’re sharing the list of things that you can get for FREE at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!
A Smart Way to Convert Your Kid’s Car Into a Dumb and Dumber Costume
Halloween brings out the creativity in so many people. Especially parents. Now that I have my little girl, I have so many ideas that she would probably disapprove of. She can't talk so until then, I get to dress her up as characters I love. This year, her first Halloween,...
Airbnb will finally show you the actual price of your stay
If you’ve ever been annoyed by a higher total price than you expected for a rental on Airbnb, we have some good news for you. Starting next month, Airbnb will give you the option to see the total price, including all the fees, on every listing. Users have been asking for better price transparency for years, and in December, they’re finally getting it.
This New Luxury Villa in the Grenadines Lets You Enjoy the Islands in Complete Privacy
In 1966, Americans John and Mary Caldwell touched down on Prune Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The couple was immediately drawn to the pristine slice of paradise and its like-minded, free-spirited travelers. After scoring the real estate deal of a lifetime—leasing the tropical idyll from the government for a mere dollar a year—the Caldwells transformed the lush, 135-acre expanse into the 10-room Palm Island Beach Club. In 1999, the property changed hands and was reborn as the luxurious Palm Island Resort. Some 23 years later, I arrived in Prune Island (now referred to as Palm Island) to find the...
WDW News Today
Tickets Available Again for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Tonight
The Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party event tonight, November 10, was the first date to sell out but tickets are available for the event again. It seems in the wake of Hurricane Nicole, many guests canceled their tickets for tonight’s party. Disney has reopened sales online as well as in person. One adult ticket is $149.
Kids Halloween is Getting More ‘Adult’ Every Year
Let’s talk about Halloween! Some people say that Halloween has evolved from a kid-centric holiday to more adult-centered. Some others say that Halloween is BAD (too scary, “satanic”, etc.) for children. I take issue with both of these positions and would like to explain why I think...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 2022 Rainy Day Christmas Cavalcade During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom
We may not have gotten to see Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration because of the rain, but we did get to see both the regular version of Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and the Rainy Day Christmas Cavalcade alternate. Rainy Day Christmas Cavalcade. Since weather conditions worsened as...
Did You Know That Red Liquid That Comes Out of Steak Is Not Actually Blood?
I learned something new today that blew my mind. Many of you probably already know this but I was today years old when I found out that red liquid that drips from steaks is actually not blood. What?. I was doing my best to look busy at work today which...
The 45 best holiday and Christmas gifts for the frequent traveler in your life
We've pulled together the best travel gifts for this holiday season. Whether they’re frequent flyers or road trip warriors, there’s a gift for your favorite wanderer.
Pacaso Teams Up With Surf Air for a Luxe New Rideshare Service
First, Pacaso made purchasing a second home easier through its tech-enabled real estate co-ownership model. Now it hopes to make owners travel to these second homes more efficient through its new partnership with regional semi-private regional aviation company Surf Air and Alto, which offers elevated on-demand ridesharing. Pacaso, founded by dotloop founder Austin Allison and former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff, purchases luxury homes and sells ⅛ to ½ ownership through a wholly managed LLC co-ownership model. This means that you—alongside others—can enjoy the benefits of a multi-million-dollar home without paying the full price, and Pacaso has professional property management, a smart...
6 of the best credit cards for booking your spring break vacation
If you're planning on getting away for spring break this year, you'll want to make sure you're getting the most out of your travel credit card. Here are the cards to consider.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Sugar Plum Shake From Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has returned to Magic Kingdom for the holiday season with exclusive food and beverage offerings. Over at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland, a new Sugar Plum Shake is available. Sugar Plum Shake – $8.49. Spiced sugar plum soft-serve topped with cherry...
jazminmarie.co
What to ALWAYS Look for When Reserving an Airbnb – Best Tips for Booking Unique Places on Airbnb
I remember when I first heard about the Airbnb platform, I was in shock that someone would pay money to live in a stranger’s home for a night; it’s nearing the end of 2022 and I am someone who has paid money to live in a stranger’s home. Contrary to my initial opinion of the idea, my experience with the platform has gone pleasantly well as long as I was mindful of a few things. I’ve listed some details that you should always pay attention to when reserving an Airbnb to make sure that you are getting the best possible experience out of the platform and your potential booking. Here are five things to always look for while you are trying to reserve a home share on a platform like Airbnb:
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today
A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0