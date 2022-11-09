ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox17.com

A look at Metro Nashville Police overtime costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is taking a look at Metro Nashville police officer overtime. Public records reveal the highest pensions in Nashville are typically retired firemen and police. The top retirement payout is former Police Chief Michael “Steve” Anderson, who gets paid more than $115,000 a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Every Tennessee community college is now prioritizing veterans' education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday’s celebration of Veterans Day is doubly special in Tennessee this year. As of today, all 13 community colleges across the state are certified as VETS Campuses, meaning that TN is making strides to help Veterans pursue higher education. Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Community feels lack of drug enforcement at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A drug arrest at Brookmeade Park has community advocates up in arms, but not surprised. It’s one of the largest encampments in Nashville, and folks continue to call on the city to address the crisis at the park. Metro Police arrested Joseph Franklin at...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

30 years in jail: 5 months of freedom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The incredible life of Claude Garrett has come to an end. Wrongly convicted of murder, Garrett fought for 30 years to prove his innocence. FOX 17 News' Dennis Ferrier fought with 14 arson experts to expose the injustice of his conviction. Released just five months...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New Nashville neighborhood in the works

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mere 12 minute walk from Broadway, Nashvillians will soon have a new neighborhood to live, work, and play in. It's name is Station East: the re-imagination of Nashville's East Bank. The timing of the development corresponds with other new monumental additions to the city,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Suspect indicted for 2020 murder of Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man extradited to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday is charged for the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old Clarksville man. Jaelyn Deon Gant was indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including murder, for the death of Seth Stephens. Stephens was found shot multiple times...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TDOT: I-40 backup caused by contractor working past scheduled time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A contractor is facing a hefty fine for the traffic backup on I-40 early Wednesday morning. I-40 was backed up for miles with bumper-to-bumper traffic. TDOT says contractors on a paving project on the highway worked far past the time they were supposed to finish.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

GALLERY: Honoring your heroes this Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News would like to say thank you to those who have served our country. We've compiled a gallery of veteran photos sent to us by viewers. Join us in honoring them. Download the FREE FOX 17 News app to get push alerts sent...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Nov. 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two weeks down and only three more weeks to go until the Blue Cross Bowl State Championships in Chattanooga, TN. Over two dozen Nashville and greater area Nashville schools have made it to the second round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Playoffs and are hoping to punch their ticket to the next round.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Construction delays on I-40 at Charlotte Pike create traffic nightmare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rogers Group, a Nashville-based contractor, kept lanes blocked for four extra hours because workers didn't finish on time and they’re facing a $12,000 fine for backing up I-40 during rush hour. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contracted Rogers Group to patch up potholes...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN

