fox17.com
Metro employees still don't contribute to retirement plan, costing taxpayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville contributed more than $86 million to pensions in 2021, using your tax dollars. Compare that to Memphis, a city that contributed $61 million last year. Why is that? Nashville city employees don't have to contribute to their retirement. Rae Keohane owns a condo in...
fox17.com
A look at Metro Nashville Police overtime costs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is taking a look at Metro Nashville police officer overtime. Public records reveal the highest pensions in Nashville are typically retired firemen and police. The top retirement payout is former Police Chief Michael “Steve” Anderson, who gets paid more than $115,000 a...
fox17.com
Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
fox17.com
Every Tennessee community college is now prioritizing veterans' education
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday’s celebration of Veterans Day is doubly special in Tennessee this year. As of today, all 13 community colleges across the state are certified as VETS Campuses, meaning that TN is making strides to help Veterans pursue higher education. Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support...
fox17.com
Former MNPS teacher arrested on rape charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) high school teacher has been arrested on rape charges, officials confirmed Thursday. Former teacher at Overton High School, 32-year-old Travis Boyde Prince, was arrested on statutory rape charges for an incident that took place in January 2021, according to records.
fox17.com
Nashville parent demands change following FOX 17 News 'Dropout Factory' report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Nashville parents are demanding more from Metro Nashville Public Schools following a FOX 17 News special report. The report found Glencliff High School is now considered a dropout factory, with a 53 percent graduation rate. One parent cited that report when approaching the MNPS...
fox17.com
Community feels lack of drug enforcement at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A drug arrest at Brookmeade Park has community advocates up in arms, but not surprised. It’s one of the largest encampments in Nashville, and folks continue to call on the city to address the crisis at the park. Metro Police arrested Joseph Franklin at...
fox17.com
30 years in jail: 5 months of freedom
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The incredible life of Claude Garrett has come to an end. Wrongly convicted of murder, Garrett fought for 30 years to prove his innocence. FOX 17 News' Dennis Ferrier fought with 14 arson experts to expose the injustice of his conviction. Released just five months...
fox17.com
Nashville plans to revitalize Fort Negley Park into open-air museum: See renderings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville has completed a master plan which would turn Fort Negley Park into an open-air museum and literally reshape the landscape of its rich history. Built by Union troops, Fort Negley was the largest inland fort in the U.S. during the Civil War. The...
fox17.com
New Nashville neighborhood in the works
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mere 12 minute walk from Broadway, Nashvillians will soon have a new neighborhood to live, work, and play in. It's name is Station East: the re-imagination of Nashville's East Bank. The timing of the development corresponds with other new monumental additions to the city,...
fox17.com
Williamson County residents concerned about historic home's future
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn. (WZTV) — The battle is on to save a historic home in Williamson County. Beechwood Hall, once owned by music legend Hank Williams, was built in 1860. Advocates for preserving historic homes are worried about what will happen to the "gem" of Leiper’s Fork. Those...
fox17.com
Suspect indicted for 2020 murder of Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man extradited to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday is charged for the 2020 murder of a 28-year-old Clarksville man. Jaelyn Deon Gant was indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including murder, for the death of Seth Stephens. Stephens was found shot multiple times...
fox17.com
TDOT: I-40 backup caused by contractor working past scheduled time
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A contractor is facing a hefty fine for the traffic backup on I-40 early Wednesday morning. I-40 was backed up for miles with bumper-to-bumper traffic. TDOT says contractors on a paving project on the highway worked far past the time they were supposed to finish.
fox17.com
GALLERY: Honoring your heroes this Veterans Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News would like to say thank you to those who have served our country. We've compiled a gallery of veteran photos sent to us by viewers. Join us in honoring them. Download the FREE FOX 17 News app to get push alerts sent...
fox17.com
Japanese condiment company to invest $65 million in new Clarksville plant
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Kewpie Corporation, a Japanese company known for its popular mayonnaise and salad dressing, is planning to invest more than $65 million into a Middle Tennessee facility. The development will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County. Kewpie made the announcement Wednesday along with the Tennessee...
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live: Nov. 11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two weeks down and only three more weeks to go until the Blue Cross Bowl State Championships in Chattanooga, TN. Over two dozen Nashville and greater area Nashville schools have made it to the second round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Playoffs and are hoping to punch their ticket to the next round.
fox17.com
Police: Nashville teacher's assistant charged for bringing weed to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police have charged a teacher's assistant accused of bringing marijuana to school. Police were called to Murrell School, a K-7th grade school, regarding a disorderly student. The student was reportedly placed in a teacher's lounge to "calm down" when police say he began throwing things in the room, including items in lockers.
fox17.com
Taylor Swift announces third Nashville stop days before anticipated tour presale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Billboard record-breaker Taylor Swift has added a third show in Nashville on her The Eras tour. Fans will be able to see the Hendersonville native perform at Nissan Stadium. This announcement comes days before the presale for the tour on Nov. 15. Since Swift's new...
fox17.com
Construction delays on I-40 at Charlotte Pike create traffic nightmare
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rogers Group, a Nashville-based contractor, kept lanes blocked for four extra hours because workers didn't finish on time and they’re facing a $12,000 fine for backing up I-40 during rush hour. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contracted Rogers Group to patch up potholes...
fox17.com
Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
