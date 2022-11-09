NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two weeks down and only three more weeks to go until the Blue Cross Bowl State Championships in Chattanooga, TN. Over two dozen Nashville and greater area Nashville schools have made it to the second round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Playoffs and are hoping to punch their ticket to the next round.

