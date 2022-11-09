Read full article on original website
Sherri G. Nixon
2d ago
To everyone saying she’s this great governor. Remember, she was breaking rules that she made during Covid while we all were locked in our homes and could not work and feed our families. Remember that when she starts taking things from you.
Angela Medina
3d ago
Yes NM , For Those Who Voted For This Person Some ! But What About Abortion . God Doesn’t Love People That Kills fetus, You’ll All Have To Pay Must Not Have God In Your Lives I Fill Sorry For You All Fakes. When God Comes And Judge’s Bad People, Very Very Sad No Remorse. And I Am Being Kind What About Freedom Of Speech N Our Rights
Alexander LaJeunesse
3d ago
feel so bad for New Mexico again. worst Governor ever. you want change but keep voting for the same thing
KRQE News 13
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada
Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo...
desertexposure.com
Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races
Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
AdWeek
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
KOAT 7
What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
Have New Mexico’s U.S. House districts ever been all blue?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — With the post-election announcement that Democrat Gabe Vasquez won the election for New Mexico’s southern congressional district, the state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is turning completely blue in 2023. But it’s not the first time. Since 1983, New Mexico has been represented by three representatives in the U.S. House. […]
New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
New Mexico reelects Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has won reelection to a second term by defeating Republican Mark Ronchetti on pledges to safeguard access to abortion and sustain public spending on social safety-net programs. Lujan Grisham hitched her campaign to support for abortion access as a cornerstone of women’s rights, along with legislative accomplishments that range from tax cuts to gun control and teacher pay raises. “Tonight New Mexico said ‘no’ to a political crusade that wants to turn women into second-class citizens,” the governor said in a victory speech to supporters in Albuquerque. Her reelection in a heavily Hispanic state with entrenched swaths of extreme poverty is likely to prolong state support for tuition-free college for in-state students, expanded preschool and no-pay daycare, and shore up health care subsidies for low-income residents.
KVIA
Gabe Vasquez claims victory in NM Dist. 2 race against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Former Las Cruces city council Gabe Vasquez is claiming victory Wednesday after squeaking a slim lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The razor-tight race had each candidate with 50% of the vote. Vasquez, a democrat, had 1,224 votes more than...
Gov. Lujan Grisham heads to Egypt for climate conference
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to speak at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt. The governor will leave New Mexico Friday to attend the second week of the conference. She will speak at four different events on the United States’ plans to combat climate change and the […]
Navajo Nation elects new president
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Meanwhile, the Navajo Nation has a new president. Buu Nygren defeated incumbent Jonathan Nez by nearly 3,500 votes. Nygren criticized the Nez administration for being too slow in implementing infrastructure. This will be his first elected office. Nygren’s running mate, Richelle Montoya, will become the Navajo Nation’s first female vice president.
KRQE News 13
Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance
Republicans and Democrats are on tenterhooks as results from the Nevada Senate race trickle in, with both parties expressing optimism that they’ll prevail in a race that will help determine who holds a narrow majority in the upper chamber. Democrats feared that a favorable political environment for Republicans, coupled...
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused office space
The state is paying millions in rent for unused office space, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee. In some cases, entire buildings are unused, according to the committee. New Mexico’s government pays millions for unused …. The state is paying millions in rent for unused office...
KOAT 7
Voter turnout in New Mexico's midterm election
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm in New Mexico was more than 50%. According to data released by the New Mexico Secretary of State's office, 52% of registered voters went to the polls to vote for in the midterm election in New Mexico. Voter turnout was down from 56% in...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Winners subdued as count runs late
The scene at the Mick’s 33 election watch party downtown was subdued, as Democratic candidates Sheriff-elect Raul Villanueva, former state Rep. Rudy Martinez and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce awaited results alongside their supporters. Results from the county were somewhat delayed due to write-in ballots for Manuel Maldonado, running against fellow Democrat Villanueva for sheriff.
yournewsnm.com
2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FOR NEW MEXICO
Preliminary results are in as voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 midterm election. Two Congresswomen have retained...
KRQE News 13
Pedestrian hit by train in Gallup
Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/elections/race-for-governor-lujan-grisham-ronchetti-locked-in-tight-race/. Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham …. Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham in governor's race. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/elections/race-for-governor-mark-ronchetti-looks-to-turn-the-state-red-again/. Raul Torrez wins attorney general race. Raul Torrez wins attorney general race. Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson …
thecentersquare.com
How the New Mexico Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
krwg.org
Second Congressional district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Democratic congresswomen won reelection to. seats in New Mexico on Tuesday while it was too early to call the winner. in the state’s only other district. Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is. vying for a second term in the 2nd congressional district that...
