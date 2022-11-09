ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

NBC News mislabels Columbus on Georgia midterm election map — again

By Mona Moore
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIaii_0j3oFnYw00

For at least the fourth election in a row, NBC News has mislabeled Columbus on their Georgia election map.

The network started using the inaccurate map as far back as November 2020 . The error continued in the 2021 U.S. Senate runoff race and the network pulled out the mislabeled graphic again this year during the May primaries.

Each faux pas has moved Georgia’s second largest city to Coweta County, about 7 miles from Corinth, Georgia and 70 miles from its true location.

NBC News used the map in live updates of the Georgia Senate election results, one of the closest races of the night.

The U.S. has a close eye on the Georgia races in the midterm elections . You can see live election results here .

Comments / 6

Hal Kirven
2d ago

From the "Can we get a Columbus Council member or the director of either the Visitors Bureau Chamber of Commerce to define "amazing" (as in "We Do Amazing"" department - Columbus L-E headline/story: "NBC News mislabels Columbus on Georgia midterm election map — again * For at least the fourth election in a row, NBC News has mislabeled Columbus on their Georgia election map. * The network started using the inaccurate map as far back as November 2020 . The error continued in the 2021 U.S. Senate runoff race and the network pulled out the mislabeled graphic again this year during the May primaries. * Each faux pas has moved Georgia’s second largest city to Coweta County, about 7 miles from Corinth, Georgia and 70 miles from its true location. * NBC News used the map in live updates of the Georgia Senate election results, one of the closest races of the night." -- In a word: Pathetic!

Reply(1)
2
Related
WRDW-TV

Ga. lawmakers make leadership decisions after election

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won’t strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their...
GEORGIA STATE
Emory Wheel

Amid Abrams’ devastating loss, fight for a purple Georgia

Stacey Abrams conceded to Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 8, after losing the election by 7.7% of the vote. Her loss on Election Day threatens the rights of Georgian marginalized communities, who lost a chance at a governor who would protect their rights. Kemp will now serve a second-term as...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ Election Tracker: How Central Georgia voted in key races

MACON, Ga. — While Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia's incumbent governor, clinched a win over Democrat Stacey Abrams, the U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker goes to a runoff this December. 13WMAZ took a closer look at the trends in two of Georgia's hottest contested races.
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.

Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia 2022 Midterm election results

ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Republicans keep control of state house and senate

ATLANTA - Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races that The Associated Press...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor election results | County by county map

ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
GEORGIA STATE
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
3K+
Followers
71
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy