NBC News mislabels Columbus on Georgia midterm election map — again

For at least the fourth election in a row, NBC News has mislabeled Columbus on their Georgia election map.

The network started using the inaccurate map as far back as November 2020 . The error continued in the 2021 U.S. Senate runoff race and the network pulled out the mislabeled graphic again this year during the May primaries.

Each faux pas has moved Georgia’s second largest city to Coweta County, about 7 miles from Corinth, Georgia and 70 miles from its true location.

NBC News used the map in live updates of the Georgia Senate election results, one of the closest races of the night.

The U.S. has a close eye on the Georgia races in the midterm elections . You can see live election results here .