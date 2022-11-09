Read full article on original website
wbap.com
Denton Voters Pass One of Texas’ First Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinances
Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have given a thumbs up to one of the Lone Star State’s first pot legalization measures. Proposition B which targets misdemeanor pot possession offenses in the city passed overwhelmingly by 71%. When implemented Denton police will be required to handle pot possession differently; eliminating all arrests and citations for starters. They also cannot use the scent of marijuana in a vehicle as a reason to search it.
2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results
Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
Denton votes to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana
Denton voters decided Tuesday by a margin of 71% to 29% to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession in the city. Proposition B directs law enforcement not to issue citations for possession under two ounces.
Argyle reducing frequency of council meetings
The Argyle Town Council voted this week to reduce the frequency of its meetings. The council usually met once a month, but in March 2020, the council decided to change that schedule to twice a month to keep up with a lot of work. “We had a lot going on...
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
Denton County residents favor $650M bond in early results
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County voters favored the county's $650 million bond in early voting results Nov. 8. About 75.17% favored the transportation bond that looks to update the county's infrastructure. About 36% of registered...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
DCAD board appoints new chief appraiser
The Denton Central Appraisal District Board on Thursday voted to appoint a new permanent chief appraiser. Hope McClure was removed from her position as chief appraiser in September after a majority of Denton County taxing entities disapproved the district’s budget and criticized her leadership. The deputy chief appraiser, Don Spencer, was named interim chief appraiser during that Sept. 13 board meeting.
texasstandard.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County elects first Latino commissioner. His priorities? Efficient spending, infrastructure.
In the back of the conference room inside the Fort Worth Police Officers Association’s headquarters, Manny Ramirez’s parents sat and watched as their son worked his way across the room, talking to supporters and friends. For the Saginaw couple, their son’s victory for the Precinct 4 seat on...
Early voting results
Early voting results were released just after polls closed after 7 p.m. by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and Denton County Elections Office. According to unofficial results from Denton County, 229,286 ballots were cast early, nearly 38% of registered voters. Ballots cast on Tuesday are being counted and...
Decision 2022 — $650M road bond, pot decriminalization, recall on ballot
Denton County residents will head to the polls Tuesday for their last chance to vote in the General Election midterms, and there’s more than the usual state and county races on the ballot. Propositions. One of the most impactful ballot items for Denton County residents is the county’s $650...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Tarrant County, including results for county judge and criminal district attorney. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. TARRANT COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. ARLINGTON PROPOSITION...
GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat
MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
Election Day 2022 Final Results: Prop A Passes, Collin and Dallas County Judges Re-Elected
5 a.m. The final results are in from Dallas County. With 623,306 ballots counted and all 464 vote centers reporting, Proposition A passed, with 186,338 votes or 67.68 percent. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was re-elected with 384,581 votes or 62.49 percent. About 43.81 percent of Dallas County’s registered voters cast ballots in the midterm election. See the totals below.
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization initiatives on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos had the chance to weigh in on the reform—and each of them passed the cannabis measures on their ballots.. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy...
