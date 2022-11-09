Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have given a thumbs up to one of the Lone Star State’s first pot legalization measures. Proposition B which targets misdemeanor pot possession offenses in the city passed overwhelmingly by 71%. When implemented Denton police will be required to handle pot possession differently; eliminating all arrests and citations for starters. They also cannot use the scent of marijuana in a vehicle as a reason to search it.

