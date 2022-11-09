ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Denton Voters Pass One of Texas’ First Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinances

Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have given a thumbs up to one of the Lone Star State’s first pot legalization measures. Proposition B which targets misdemeanor pot possession offenses in the city passed overwhelmingly by 71%. When implemented Denton police will be required to handle pot possession differently; eliminating all arrests and citations for starters. They also cannot use the scent of marijuana in a vehicle as a reason to search it.
DENTON, TX
Local Profile

2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results

Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday

Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

DCAD board appoints new chief appraiser

The Denton Central Appraisal District Board on Thursday voted to appoint a new permanent chief appraiser. Hope McClure was removed from her position as chief appraiser in September after a majority of Denton County taxing entities disapproved the district’s budget and criticized her leadership. The deputy chief appraiser, Don Spencer, was named interim chief appraiser during that Sept. 13 board meeting.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Early voting results

Early voting results were released just after polls closed after 7 p.m. by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and Denton County Elections Office. According to unofficial results from Denton County, 229,286 ballots were cast early, nearly 38% of registered voters. Ballots cast on Tuesday are being counted and...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Tarrant County, including results for county judge and criminal district attorney. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. TARRANT COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. ARLINGTON PROPOSITION...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
CandysDirt

Election Day 2022 Final Results: Prop A Passes, Collin and Dallas County Judges Re-Elected

5 a.m. The final results are in from Dallas County. With 623,306 ballots counted and all 464 vote centers reporting, Proposition A passed, with 186,338 votes or 67.68 percent. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was re-elected with 384,581 votes or 62.49 percent. About 43.81 percent of Dallas County’s registered voters cast ballots in the midterm election. See the totals below.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy