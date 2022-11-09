EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke came up short in the Texas governor race, despite wins in Travis and Hays Counties. It was the third high-profile loss for O'Rourke who was making his third run for office in four years. He narrowly lost the U.S. Senate race in 2018 to Ted Cruz, and withdrew from the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.

