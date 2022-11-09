Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring.

With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes.

“The price of gas, the price of groceries, the price of rent, of housing — all of those things have gone up,” Carter said. “And we have to do something about that.”

Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, his biggest priority is tackling economic issues, including inflation. Carter is also a lifelong resident of the district he represents. Carter said the pride of his job in serving this area of Georgia never goes away.

“This is my home,” Carter told WSAV at his watch party at the Fish Tales restaurant in Richmond Hill. “I have lived here my whole life and I intend to live here the rest of my life and it is such an honor to first of all serve in congress but represent the area you have lived your whole life. you can imagine what an honor and privilege it is for me.”

Carter was challenged by Wade Herring, a Savannah-based lawyer. He ran on issues including expanding healthcare access, protecting women’s access to abortion and passing gun safety legislation.

Herring told News 3 he felt optimistic Tuesday night but knew it was a challenge going up against an incumbent who’s held the seat for numerous years.

“I am beyond proud of what our team was able to accomplish,” Herring said in a concession statement. “I am thankful for my campaign staff and all of the volunteers who dedicated their time to make this campaign possible. We ran a community-focused campaign, to inspire others to lead us in the future. Going forward, I will continue serving our community and work for a better and stronger Georgia.”

