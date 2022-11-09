ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Buddy Carter wins Georgia’s 1st congressional district

By Joseph Leonard, Brian Rea
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Jty5_0j3oFhGa00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Republican Buddy Carter has won Georgia’s 1st Congressional District race, defeating Democratic challenger Wade Herring.

With 89% of precincts reporting, Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote with more than 162,000 votes. Herring accumulated 39.7% with more than 107,000 votes.

“The price of gas, the price of groceries, the price of rent, of housing — all of those things have gone up,” Carter said. “And we have to do something about that.”

Carter has held the seat for seven years and in his next term, his biggest priority is tackling economic issues, including inflation. Carter is also a lifelong resident of the district he represents. Carter said the pride of his job in serving this area of Georgia never goes away.

“This is my home,” Carter told WSAV at his watch party at the Fish Tales restaurant in Richmond Hill. “I have lived here my whole life and I intend to live here the rest of my life and it is such an honor to first of all serve in congress but represent the area you have lived your whole life. you can imagine what an honor and privilege it is for me.”

Carter was challenged by Wade Herring, a Savannah-based lawyer. He ran on issues including expanding healthcare access, protecting women’s access to abortion and passing gun safety legislation.

Herring told News 3 he felt optimistic Tuesday night but knew it was a challenge going up against an incumbent who’s held the seat for numerous years.

“I am beyond proud of what our team was able to accomplish,” Herring said in a concession statement. “I am thankful for my campaign staff and all of the volunteers who dedicated their time to make this campaign possible. We ran a community-focused campaign, to inspire others to lead us in the future. Going forward, I will continue serving our community and work for a better and stronger Georgia.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Ga. lawmakers make leadership decisions after election

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Senate Republicans are shaking up their leadership while reaffirming that they won’t strip power from incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been serving as a state senator. Republicans meeting behind closed doors on Friday chose Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as their...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Senate Democrats spending $7M on Georgia runoff

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is investing $7 million for field organizing efforts ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker.  The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced in a release on Thursday that the spending will fund direct voter contact programs to expand on Warnock’s previous organizing […]
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Could Georgia decide who controls Congress? And what's next for Stacey Abrams?

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in -chief, The Current. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former member, Georgia House of Representatives. State Rep. David Wilkerson (D), @repdwilkerson, 38th District, Georgia House of Representatives. The breakdown. 1. Looking at record-breaking turnout in the 2022 midterms. Amid concerns of violence...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 13 highlights, scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Playoffs? Yes, we’re talking about playoffs. The WSAV Blitz team went all across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry covering this year’s post-season matchups. South Carolina high schools are in their second round of playoffs, but Georgia high schools joined the club this week. We have scores and highlights from around the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy