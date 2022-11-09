Final, unofficial vote totals from Douglas County for local races , governor, attorney general, other statewide races

Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Sobering numbers about whether Lawrence will ever fit into the 1st Congressional District; a look at other election trends
Lawrence got its welcome into the Big 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. Consider these numbers: 1st District Democratic candidate Jimmy Beard won Douglas County by 17,125 votes, receiving 75% of the vote in the largest county in the sprawling 1st District. Yet, Beard came nowhere close to winning the overall 1st District. He lost to incumbent Republican Tracey Mann by 83,782 votes.
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
bluevalleypost.com
See how Johnson County voter turnout this year compared to previous midterms
Fewer Johnson Countians showed up to the polls and mailed in ballots in Tuesday’s election than during the last midterm election, according to early data provided Thursday by the Johnson County Election Office. Driving the news: The county election office says preliminary results from Tuesday show a voter turnout...
LJWORLD
Advocates urge legislators to fully fund special education in Kansas
Topeka — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
LJWORLD
Opinion: Some insights into Kansas political trends
Over the past several years public opinion polls have gotten a lot of heat — some of it deserved, some of it not — for not accurately predicting election results. Public opinion is only as accurate as the sample of voters polled and what those voters are willing to tell pollsters. As such, election outcomes will always be the best gauge of public opinion.
LJWORLD
Johnson County Republican wins seat in new House district that covers parts of Douglas County; most area House seats uncontested
A Johnson County Republican won election to a new Kansas House district that will represent southern Eudora and parts of eastern Douglas County. Adam Turk, a Shawnee Republican who owns multiple fitness clubs, defeated Courtney Tripp, a De Soto Democrat, in the race for House District No. 117. The race...
lawrencekstimes.com
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County election results: Democrat Kelly easily retains his seat; commission to expand
Douglas County Commissioner Patrick Kelly easily won a three-way race for the District 1 seat on Tuesday. At the County Elections Office, he thanked the voters who “affirmed the good work I think I’ve done the past four years.”. “I think my type of leadership is to ask...
LJWORLD
‘We ought to be ashamed’: Kansas board urges schools to eliminate Native American mascots
Saying it hurts students, the Kansas State Board of Education is calling on the state’s public schools to eliminate Native American-themed mascots within five years. The board endorsed a recommendation from an advisory group on Thursday that included representatives from all four federally recognized tribes in Kansas. Board member...
Platte County poll worker’s elephant earrings stir controversy on Election Day
A Missouri poll worker wore her elephant earrings to work at a Platte County polling site and a local lawmaker called her out.
LJWORLD
Vote is tight on whether to shift power from the Kansas governor to the Legislature
The fate of an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would shift regulatory clout from the governor to the Legislature remained in limbo on Wednesday because the statewide vote remained too close to call. The proposed amendment would give the Legislature, long dominated by Republicans, more power over defining how...
Kansas constitutional amendment on legislative oversight
Kansas voters are deciding on two more possible changes to the Kansas Constitution on Election Day.
All 6 Kansas Supreme Court justices keep their jobs
Kansas voters have decided to retain all six of the seven Kansas Supreme Court justices who were on the general election ballot Tuesday.
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
Kansans support amendment to Kansas Constitution on election of sheriffs, but amendment giving the Legislature more power over regulations may not pass. The post Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
adastraradio.com
Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
