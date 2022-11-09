ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout

Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

LCSO releases identities of 19 suspects in drug trafficking investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New details after Lowndes County investigators arrest 19 people during a drug round-up. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33...
wcbi.com

One killed in Lee County crash

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a 2 car crash in Shannon. The accident happened Friday at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon. The Lee County Coroner reports that the 84 -year-old driver of one of the cars was killed. The victim’s name has...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus man arrested for shooting at woman, infant while driving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of shooting at a woman and her six-week-old child while driving down the road. A city spokesman said the incident started at about 8:45 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 39-year-old Terence Barrow is accused of following the victim...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Pontotoc police release identity of liquor store robbery suspect

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – New details in a liquor store robbery have been released. We first told you about it Monday night at 10. Pontotoc Police said 22-year-old Darren Holbrook is facing charges for the hold-up. Investigators are just releasing his mugshot and identity. The armed robbery happened Monday...
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

DUI wreck on 16 results in 1 death

A Louisville woman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly wreck on Highway 16 west last week, the authorities said. The woman, Tyjaylan K. Harrison, 20, 7272 Young Crossing Road, Louisville, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the Oct. 31 accident. Jail records show...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Man wanted for beating in Columbus charged with aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a brutal beating in Columbus was brought back from Las Vegas to face his day in court. 19-year-old Daniel Calvin is charged with aggravated assault with intent to produce death. A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently indicted him. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New CPD chief could be announced soon

Columbus City Council has completed interviews with the three finalists for police chief, and a hiring decision could be announced this week. The council met in executive session at 9 a.m. today to discuss the three finalists. Since Nov. 2, the council has conducted in-person interviews with Natchez Police Chief...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Turner, Brown secure spots in county court judge runoff

The runoff for Oktibbeha County Court judge race is set. Lee Ann Turner and Charles Bruce Brown will face off on Nov. 29. Both are vying to become the first county court judge in Oktibbeha County, after the court was established due to the county reaching a population of 50,000 in the 2020 census.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy