Planned Parenthood of Montana releases statements after LR-131 defeat
HELENA, Mont. - Representatives from Planned Parenthood released statements after voters voted against LR-131 in the 2022 Midterm Elections in Montana. “Today is a victory for Montanans and for reproductive freedom. Despite the opposition’s campaign of misinformation and fear-mongering, Montanans saw LR-131 for what it was: a blatant and dangerous attempt to put politicians in charge of our personal medical decisions by stigmatizing abortion and lying about reproductive health care. Their plan backfired and we’re thrilled that voters rejected this referendum. The fight to protect reproductive rights in Montana is far from over. Time and again, anti-abortion lawmakers have proven they will stop at nothing to score cheap political points and strip constituents of their basic freedoms. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana will be on high alert during the upcoming legislative session and ready to fight back against new attacks on our bodies, lives, and futures,” Martha Fuller, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, said in a release from Planned Parenthood of Montana.
